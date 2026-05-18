FIFA World Cup 2026 Update: Full Schedule, Teams, India Broadcast & Opening Ceremony Performers

The countdown has now begun for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as football enthusiasts around the world gear up for what promises to be the largest FIFA World Cup ever held. The event will see the United States, Canada, and Mexico host the event jointly, thus becoming the first FIFA World Cup to be hosted by a combination of three countries. It will also see one of the largest changes in format for the FIFA World Cup, with 48 teams joining in the fray as opposed to the previous total of 32 teams. As a result, there are likely to be a large number of teams that will get an opportunity to compete in their first FIFA World Cup.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: From Iran to Curacao — List of All 48 Participating Nations | Group-Wise Details And All You Need to Know
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule- India timings
|Date (IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|Match & Group
|Venue
|June 12
|1:30 AM
|Mexico vs. South Africa (Group A)
|Mexico City
|7:30 AM
|South Korea vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A)
|Guadalajara
|June 13
|12:30 AM
|Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B)
|Toronto
|3:30 AM
|USA vs. Paraguay (Group D)
|Los Angeles
|6:30 AM
|Australia vs. UEFA Playoff C (Group D)
|Vancouver
|9:30 PM
|Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C)
|New York/NJ
|June 14
|12:30 AM
|Haiti vs. Scotland (Group C)
|Boston
|3:30 AM
|Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B)
|San Francisco Bay Area
|6:30 AM
|Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E)
|Houston
|June 15
|12:30 AM
|Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Group E)
|Philadelphia
|3:30 AM
|Netherlands vs. Japan (Group F)
|Dallas
|6:30 AM
|UEFA Playoff B vs. Tunisia (Group F)
|Monterrey
|June 16
|12:30 AM
|Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H)
|Atlanta
|3:30 AM
|Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H)
|Miami
|6:30 AM
|Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G)
|Seattle
|June 17
|12:30 AM
|Iran vs. New Zealand (Group G)
|Los Angeles
|3:30 AM
|France vs. Senegal (Group I)
|New York/NJ
|6:30 AM
|FIFA Playoff 2 vs. Norway (Group I)
|Boston
|June 18
|12:30 AM
|Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J)
|Kansas City
|3:30 AM
|Austria vs. Jordan (Group J)
|San Francisco Bay Area
|6:30 PM
|Portugal vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K)
|Houston
|9:30 PM
|Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Group K)
|Mexico City
|June 19
|12:30 AM
|England vs. Croatia (Group L)
|Dallas
|3:30 AM
|Ghana vs. Panama (Group L)
|Toronto
|6:30 AM
|UEFA Playoff D vs. South Africa (Group A)
|Atlanta
|9:30 PM
|Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B)
|Los Angeles
|June 20
|12:30 AM
|Canada vs. Qatar (Group B)
|Vancouver
|3:30 AM
|Mexico vs. South Korea (Group A)
|Guadalajara
|6:30 AM
|Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C)
|Philadelphia
|9:30 PM
|Scotland vs. Morocco (Group C)
|Boston
|June 21
|12:30 AM
|UEFA Playoff C vs. Paraguay (Group D)
|San Francisco Bay Area
|3:30 AM
|USA vs. Australia (Group D)
|Seattle
|6:30 AM
|Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Group E)
|Toronto
|9:30 PM
|Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Group E)
|Kansas City
|June 22
|12:30 AM
|Netherlands vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F)
|Houston
|3:30 AM
|Tunisia vs. Japan (Group F)
|Monterrey
|6:30 AM
|Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Group H)
|Miami
|9:30 PM
|Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H)
|Atlanta
|June 23
|12:30 AM
|Belgium vs. Iran (Group G)
|Los Angeles
|3:30 AM
|New Zealand vs. Egypt (Group G)
|Vancouver
|6:30 AM
|Norway vs. Senegal (Group I)
|New York/NJ
|June 24
|12:30 AM
|France vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I)
|Philadelphia
|3:30 AM
|Argentina vs. Austria (Group J)
|Dallas
|6:30 AM
|Jordan vs. Algeria (Group J)
|San Francisco Bay Area
|June 25
|12:30 AM
|England vs. Ghana (Group L)
|Boston
|12:30 AM
|Panama vs. Croatia (Group L)
|Toronto
|3:30 AM
|Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K)
|Houston
|3:30 AM
|Colombia vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K)
|Guadalajara
|6:30 AM
|Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C)
|Miami
|6:30 AM
|Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C)
|Atlanta
|June 26
|12:30 AM
|Canada vs. Switzerland (Group B)
|Vancouver
|12:30 AM
|UEFA Playoff A vs. Qatar (Group B)
|Seattle
|3:30 AM
|Mexico vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A)
|Mexico City
|3:30 AM
|South Korea vs. South Africa (Group A)
|Monterrey
|6:30 AM
|Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E)
|New York/NJ
|6:30 AM
|Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (Group E)
|Philadelphia
|9:30 PM
|Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F)
|Kansas City
|9:30 PM
|Japan vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F)
|Dallas
|June 27
|12:30 AM
|UEFA Playoff C vs. USA (Group D)
|Los Angeles
|12:30 AM
|Paraguay vs. Australia (Group D)
|San Francisco Bay Area
|3:30 AM
|Norway vs. France (Group I)
|Boston
|3:30 AM
|Senegal vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I)
|Toronto
|6:30 AM
|New Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G)
|Vancouver
|6:30 AM
|Egypt vs. Iran (Group G)
|Seattle
FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Schedule (IST)
|Date (IST)
|IST Kick-Off Time
|Stage
|Host City
|June 28 – July 3
|Mainly 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 6:30 AM
|Round of 32
|
Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle,
Philadelphia, Monterrey, Guadalajara
|July 4 – July 8
|Mainly 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 6:30 AM
|Round of 16
|Vancouver, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Kansas City, Mexico City, San Francisco Bay Area
|July 9 – July 12
|Mainly 12:30 AM & 3:30 AM
|Quarterfinals
|Miami, Kansas City, Boston, Los Angeles
|July 15
|1:30 AM IST
|Semifinal 1
|Arlington, TX
|July 16
|1:30 AM IST
|Semifinal 2
|Atlanta, GA
|July 19
|1:30 AM IST
|Third-Place Match
|Miami
|July 20
|12:30 AM IST
|FIFA World Cup Final
|New York/New Jersey
Note: Due to the time difference between North America and India, several FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be played after midnight in India, causing some knockout matches and the final to fall on the next day in IST.
Teams Qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026
The USA, Canada, and Mexico as hosts got automatic qualification for the tournament. Many countries have qualified for the tournament through their qualification in the continentals, with many other countries still struggling for qualification. Some countries that will be considered traditional powerhouses in the world of football include the Argentina national football team, Brazil national football team, France national football team, England national football team, and the Spain national football team. Another issue of keen interest to football fans is the future of footballers such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland.
India Broadcast and Live Streaming Details
Indian football fans are supposed to view the FIFA World Cup 2026 via authorized broadcasters and online streaming portals. Sources indicate that Sports18 and JioCinema will probably air FIFA events in India, despite FIFA failing to officially announce all the regional broadcasting rights holders for the 2026 version. Games will be aired in several languages with live streaming capability for phones, smart televisions, and other digital platforms.
Opening Ceremony Performers
However, there has not been an official confirmation about the complete list of artists who will perform at the opening ceremony from FIFA. But like any other FIFA World Cup event, world-renowned artists are expected to perform at the opening ceremony. There have been rumors and speculations regarding the artists who will perform at the opening ceremony. Some of the names include Shakira, Bad Bunny, and Drake. The opening ceremony will have elements from all the three countries hosting the FIFA World Cup.
Expanded Tournament Format
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to be the largest FIFA World Cup ever because FIFA made an increase of the number of participating teams from 32 to 48 teams. This is the most important change of formats which gives developing countries an extra chance to participate in football’s biggest international tournament. As a result of such an expansion, there will be more games played, and more cities hosting them. According to FIFA, such changes will help the sport develop even more around the world because countries that have not developed yet will be able to get a place in the FIFA World Cup.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Squads: Belgium, France and Japan Announce Full Rosters; Romeo Lavia, Eduardo Camavinga Among Major Omissions
Aaditya Verma is a Content Writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. He writes simple and engaging content on news, entertainment, digital media, and trending topics. He focuses on creating clear and reader-friendly articles.