FIFA World Cup 2026 Update: Full Schedule, Teams, India Broadcast & Opening Ceremony Performers

The countdown has now begun for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as football enthusiasts around the world gear up for what promises to be the largest FIFA World Cup ever held. The event will see the United States, Canada, and Mexico host the event jointly, thus becoming the first FIFA World Cup to be hosted by a combination of three countries. It will also see one of the largest changes in format for the FIFA World Cup, with 48 teams joining in the fray as opposed to the previous total of 32 teams. As a result, there are likely to be a large number of teams that will get an opportunity to compete in their first FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Opening Match: June 11, 2026

June 11, 2026 Opening Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Final Match Date: July 19, 2026

July 19, 2026 Final Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, United States

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, United States Total Matches: 104

104 Host Countries: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico Host Cities: 16

16 Tournament Format: 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four teams each

48 teams divided into 12 groups of four teams each Knockout Stage: Begins after the group stage matches conclude

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule- India timings

Group Stage Schedule (IST)

Date (IST) Kick-Off Time Match & Group Venue June 12 1:30 AM Mexico vs. South Africa (Group A) Mexico City 7:30 AM South Korea vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A) Guadalajara June 13 12:30 AM Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B) Toronto 3:30 AM USA vs. Paraguay (Group D) Los Angeles 6:30 AM Australia vs. UEFA Playoff C (Group D) Vancouver 9:30 PM Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C) New York/NJ June 14 12:30 AM Haiti vs. Scotland (Group C) Boston 3:30 AM Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B) San Francisco Bay Area 6:30 AM Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E) Houston June 15 12:30 AM Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Group E) Philadelphia 3:30 AM Netherlands vs. Japan (Group F) Dallas 6:30 AM UEFA Playoff B vs. Tunisia (Group F) Monterrey June 16 12:30 AM Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H) Atlanta 3:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H) Miami 6:30 AM Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G) Seattle June 17 12:30 AM Iran vs. New Zealand (Group G) Los Angeles 3:30 AM France vs. Senegal (Group I) New York/NJ 6:30 AM FIFA Playoff 2 vs. Norway (Group I) Boston June 18 12:30 AM Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J) Kansas City 3:30 AM Austria vs. Jordan (Group J) San Francisco Bay Area 6:30 PM Portugal vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) Houston 9:30 PM Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Group K) Mexico City June 19 12:30 AM England vs. Croatia (Group L) Dallas 3:30 AM Ghana vs. Panama (Group L) Toronto 6:30 AM UEFA Playoff D vs. South Africa (Group A) Atlanta 9:30 PM Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B) Los Angeles June 20 12:30 AM Canada vs. Qatar (Group B) Vancouver 3:30 AM Mexico vs. South Korea (Group A) Guadalajara 6:30 AM Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C) Philadelphia 9:30 PM Scotland vs. Morocco (Group C) Boston June 21 12:30 AM UEFA Playoff C vs. Paraguay (Group D) San Francisco Bay Area 3:30 AM USA vs. Australia (Group D) Seattle 6:30 AM Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) Toronto 9:30 PM Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Group E) Kansas City June 22 12:30 AM Netherlands vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F) Houston 3:30 AM Tunisia vs. Japan (Group F) Monterrey 6:30 AM Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Group H) Miami 9:30 PM Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) Atlanta June 23 12:30 AM Belgium vs. Iran (Group G) Los Angeles 3:30 AM New Zealand vs. Egypt (Group G) Vancouver 6:30 AM Norway vs. Senegal (Group I) New York/NJ June 24 12:30 AM France vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) Philadelphia 3:30 AM Argentina vs. Austria (Group J) Dallas 6:30 AM Jordan vs. Algeria (Group J) San Francisco Bay Area June 25 12:30 AM England vs. Ghana (Group L) Boston 12:30 AM Panama vs. Croatia (Group L) Toronto 3:30 AM Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) Houston 3:30 AM Colombia vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) Guadalajara 6:30 AM Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C) Miami 6:30 AM Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C) Atlanta June 26 12:30 AM Canada vs. Switzerland (Group B) Vancouver 12:30 AM UEFA Playoff A vs. Qatar (Group B) Seattle 3:30 AM Mexico vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A) Mexico City 3:30 AM South Korea vs. South Africa (Group A) Monterrey 6:30 AM Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E) New York/NJ 6:30 AM Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) Philadelphia 9:30 PM Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F) Kansas City 9:30 PM Japan vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F) Dallas June 27 12:30 AM UEFA Playoff C vs. USA (Group D) Los Angeles 12:30 AM Paraguay vs. Australia (Group D) San Francisco Bay Area 3:30 AM Norway vs. France (Group I) Boston 3:30 AM Senegal vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) Toronto 6:30 AM New Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G) Vancouver 6:30 AM Egypt vs. Iran (Group G) Seattle

FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Schedule (IST)

Note: Due to the time difference between North America and India, several FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be played after midnight in India, causing some knockout matches and the final to fall on the next day in IST.

Teams Qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026

The USA, Canada, and Mexico as hosts got automatic qualification for the tournament. Many countries have qualified for the tournament through their qualification in the continentals, with many other countries still struggling for qualification. Some countries that will be considered traditional powerhouses in the world of football include the Argentina national football team, Brazil national football team, France national football team, England national football team, and the Spain national football team. Another issue of keen interest to football fans is the future of footballers such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland.

India Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

Indian football fans are supposed to view the FIFA World Cup 2026 via authorized broadcasters and online streaming portals. Sources indicate that Sports18 and JioCinema will probably air FIFA events in India, despite FIFA failing to officially announce all the regional broadcasting rights holders for the 2026 version. Games will be aired in several languages with live streaming capability for phones, smart televisions, and other digital platforms.

Opening Ceremony Performers

However, there has not been an official confirmation about the complete list of artists who will perform at the opening ceremony from FIFA. But like any other FIFA World Cup event, world-renowned artists are expected to perform at the opening ceremony. There have been rumors and speculations regarding the artists who will perform at the opening ceremony. Some of the names include Shakira, Bad Bunny, and Drake. The opening ceremony will have elements from all the three countries hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Expanded Tournament Format

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to be the largest FIFA World Cup ever because FIFA made an increase of the number of participating teams from 32 to 48 teams. This is the most important change of formats which gives developing countries an extra chance to participate in football’s biggest international tournament. As a result of such an expansion, there will be more games played, and more cities hosting them. According to FIFA, such changes will help the sport develop even more around the world because countries that have not developed yet will be able to get a place in the FIFA World Cup.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Squads: Belgium, France and Japan Announce Full Rosters; Romeo Lavia, Eduardo Camavinga Among Major Omissions