Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2026 which is creating excitement among football fans all around the world. As the FIFA World Cup approaches, both Messi and Neymar have continued to create headlines due to conversations about their readiness to participate for their respective countries. Both players are recognized as some of the best talents in the current era of football. Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina while Neymar has struggled with injuries but is working towards making an impressive comeback ahead of his possible last World Cup for Brazil.

Lionel Messi Still Expected to Lead Argentina

From recent performance trends, Messi has been seen to maintain top-class form even at an age of almost 39 years. The Argentine captain continues to showcase excellent form for his current club, with most experts seeing him as a key part of the Argentina team for the upcoming World Cup tournament. Messi has been named by Argentina in their provisional list of players for the World Cup tournament, held in the US, Canada, and Mexico in 2025.

Although he had some minor injuries in the course of the World Cup qualification matches, Lionel Scaloni, the coach of Argentina’s national team, has continuously refused to pressure Messi into announcing whether he will retire from the sport or continue to play. Reports have shown that Messi is taking some time to decide whether he should compete in his sixth World Cup.

Neymar’s Situation Remains Uncertain

While Neymar’s chances for participating in the World Cup are somewhat uncertain due to injuries suffered during the past few years, his recent return from injury playing for Santos FC looks promising. In an interview with CNN, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Neymar’s participation will solely depend on his form and fitness levels, not on his reputation. The 34-year-old footballer is believed to have already made it into Brazil’s provisional squad of 55 players before their final cut. In addition, Neymar himself admitted to being physically fit.

Bizarre Substitution Drama Hits Neymar During Crucial Santos Match

Despite eager supporters waiting to watch if Neymar will once again appear in the FIFA World Cup 2026 the Brazilian legend has recently experienced being totally involved in a colossal administrative error. During a game with Santos in a Serie A match against Coritiba on 17 May 2026, Neymar was wrongly taken off the field in the 65 th minute. The former forward was having a rest to a niggling problem with his right calf on the sideline when the fourth official annunciated his number ten using the electric LED board and introduced the young Robinho Jr.

The intended substitution by head coach Cuca was actually for defender Gonzalo Escobar, who is number thirty one. A completely angry Neymar tried to comeback onto the pitch but was shown a yellow card by the referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli for arguing at the odd decision.

Ref got the payment to ruin Ney’s chances at a callup 😭 pic.twitter.com/iuivAyXZXJ — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) May 17, 2026

Messi Publicly Supports Neymar

Strangely enough, Messi has been quite supportive of Neymar joining the Brazilian World Cup team roster. The two have had many years playing together in the past, and recently, Messi was quoted as saying that “football needs its best players” at the World Cup.

According to Messi, Neymar is one of the best footballers in the world, irrespective of any negative criticisms and injuries suffered by him. It is believed that Neymar can prove crucial for Brazil in the World Cup should he recover fully.

Can Fans Expect One Last World Cup From Both Stars?

Presently, Messi looks like a lock to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, barring any serious health problems. Neymar’s participation looks less certain, yet there is reason to believe that his chances of participating in the World Cup are still very much alive.

As far as football enthusiasts are concerned, seeing Messi and Neymar on the field at the same time during a World Cup will remain the key highlight of the 2026 World Cup campaign.

