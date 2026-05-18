LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Lionel Messi and Neymar remain at the center of FIFA World Cup 2026 discussions as fans wait for confirmation on whether the two football superstars will feature in the tournament.

fifa world cup 2026
fifa world cup 2026

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 16:39 IST

Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2026 which is creating excitement among football fans all around the world. As the FIFA World Cup approaches, both Messi and Neymar have continued to create headlines due to conversations about their readiness to participate for their respective countries. Both players are recognized as some of the best talents in the current era of football. Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina while Neymar has struggled with injuries but is working towards making an impressive comeback ahead of his possible last World Cup for Brazil.

Lionel Messi Still Expected to Lead Argentina

From recent performance trends, Messi has been seen to maintain top-class form even at an age of almost 39 years. The Argentine captain continues to showcase excellent form for his current club, with most experts seeing him as a key part of the Argentina team for the upcoming World Cup tournament. Messi has been named by Argentina in their provisional list of players for the World Cup tournament, held in the US, Canada, and Mexico in 2025.

Although he had some minor injuries in the course of the World Cup qualification matches, Lionel Scaloni, the coach of Argentina’s national team, has continuously refused to pressure Messi into announcing whether he will retire from the sport or continue to play. Reports have shown that Messi is taking some time to decide whether he should compete in his sixth World Cup.

You Might Be Interested In

Neymar’s Situation Remains Uncertain

While Neymar’s chances for participating in the World Cup are somewhat uncertain due to injuries suffered during the past few years, his recent return from injury playing for Santos FC looks promising. In an interview with CNN, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Neymar’s participation will solely depend on his form and fitness levels, not on his reputation. The 34-year-old footballer is believed to have already made it into Brazil’s provisional squad of 55 players before their final cut. In addition, Neymar himself admitted to being physically fit.

Bizarre Substitution Drama Hits Neymar During Crucial Santos Match

Despite eager supporters waiting to watch if Neymar will once again appear in the FIFA World Cup 2026 the Brazilian legend has recently experienced being totally involved in a colossal administrative error. During a game with Santos in a Serie A match against Coritiba on 17 May 2026, Neymar was wrongly taken off the field in the 65 th minute. The former forward was having a rest to a niggling problem with his right calf on the sideline when the fourth official annunciated his number ten using the electric LED board and introduced the young Robinho Jr.

The intended substitution by head coach Cuca was actually for defender Gonzalo Escobar, who is number thirty one. A completely angry Neymar tried to comeback onto the pitch but was shown a yellow card by the referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli for arguing at the odd decision.

Messi Publicly Supports Neymar

Strangely enough, Messi has been quite supportive of Neymar joining the Brazilian World Cup team roster. The two have had many years playing together in the past, and recently, Messi was quoted as saying that “football needs its best players” at the World Cup. 

According to Messi, Neymar is one of the best footballers in the world, irrespective of any negative criticisms and injuries suffered by him. It is believed that Neymar can prove crucial for Brazil in the World Cup should he recover fully.

Can Fans Expect One Last World Cup From Both Stars?

Presently, Messi looks like a lock to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, barring any serious health problems. Neymar’s participation looks less certain, yet there is reason to believe that his chances of participating in the World Cup are still very much alive.

As far as football enthusiasts are concerned, seeing Messi and Neymar on the field at the same time during a World Cup will remain the key highlight of the 2026 World Cup campaign.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Squads: Belgium, France and Japan Announce Full Rosters; Romeo Lavia, Eduardo Camavinga Among Major Omissions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars
Tags: Argentina Football TeamBrazil football teamFIFA World Cup 2026lionel messiNeymar

RELATED News

WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs FCG Live Match?

CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jose Mourinho To Real Madrid: Santiago Bernabeu Return Confirmed With Two Year Deal

LATEST NEWS

What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently

Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

Air India Flights Disrupted at Mumbai Airport After AIASL Ground Staff Strike Over Wage Hike Demands, Over 15 Services Delayed

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Meet Your New Financial Assistant: OpenAI Rolls Out Finance Feature To Track Expense, Investments, And Saving

Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast, Songs, Budget & Latest Update

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty 50 End Flat On May 18; IT Stocks Rebound, Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Leo Love Horoscope Today, 18 May 2026: Passion and Confidence Bring Exciting Romantic Moments

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars
Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars
Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars
Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

QUICK LINKS