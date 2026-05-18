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Home > Sports News > CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Check the accurate CSK vs SRH match prediction for IPL 2026 Match 63. Get the latest toss prediction pitch report and exact probable playing XIs for today.

CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Source: X)
CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 16:12 IST

The IPL 2026 is reaching its zenith as the Chennai Super Kings are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai, with the captain Ruturaj Gaikwad need a must-win scenario to survive, while the Pat Cummins-led potent Hyderabad side will aim to consolidate their top-three position to near perfection. Fans are keeping a close eye on every Chennai vs Hyderabad prediction, toss updates and pitch reports to get a hang of the star power like Sanju Samson, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan’s possible masterclass.

CSK vs SRH Match 63: Key Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026
Match Fixture Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 63
Date Of Match May 18 2026
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST
Match Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The legendary Chepauk surface traditionally provides a highly gripping track that massively assists quality spin bowlers during the middle overs. The average first innings score stands around 183-186 runs, indicating a decent batting track early on. Extreme moisture will inevitably introduce a massive dew factor from the 12th over onwards, making the ball incredibly wet and heavily favouring the team batting second.

CSK Vs SRH Probable Playing XIs 

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper), Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein.

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  • Impact Player Options: Mukesh Choudhary or Urvil Patel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (Captain), Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

  • Impact Player Options: Praful Hinge or Aniket Verma.

CSK vs SRH Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match Toss Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Winner: Chennai Super Kings

  • Decision: Bowl First

  • Logic: The massive dew factor expected at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will make defending any total highly challenging during the second innings. Since gripping the wet cricket ball becomes incredibly difficult for the spinners later in the night, winning the toss and electing to chase the target is the most logical and strategically sound decision for both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pat Cummins.

CSK vs SRH Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

While Sunrisers Hyderabad completely dominated the reverse fixture earlier this season by winning by 10 runs, the dynamics are entirely different tonight. Chennai Super Kings hold an incredible historical advantage at Chepauk, having won five out of their last six matches against Hyderabad at this specific venue. Furthermore, the sensational batting form of Sanju Samson, combined with the highly emotional motivation surrounding the potential farewell game for MS Dhoni, gives the home team a massive psychological edge. Driven by the passionate home crowd and a superior spin bowling attack, Chennai Super Kings are the firm favourites to win this highly intense battle today.

Also Read – CSK vs SRH Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Thala | Predicted Playing XIs

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CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Tags: chennai super kingsChennai Super Kings Toss PredictionChepauk Pitch ReportCSK Vs SRH Match PredictionHeinrich KlaasenIPL 2026IPL 2026 Match 63 Winnerishan kishanMA Chidambaram StadiumMatch 63ms dhoniPat CumminsRuturaj Gaikwadsanju samsonSunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIToss PredictionTravis Head

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CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

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CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
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