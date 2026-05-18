LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 17:09 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Shweta Chopra, founder and CEO of premium handcrafted chocolate brand INDULGENCE, attended the 79th Cannes Film Festival this week as part of a targeted business delegation that combined industry networking with international market outreach.

Chopra — an engineer with an MBA and specialised training in advertising, public relations, and artisan confectionery in the UK — used the Cannes platform to advance INDULGENCE’s export and collaboration strategy. Across curated meetings with creative and luxury-sector executives, she showcased the brand’s made-to-order corporate gifting solutions and signature chocolate collections, emphasizing artisanal craftsmanship and bespoke packaging tailored for high-end clients.

You Might Be Interested In

At Cannes, INDULGENCE presented several new seasonal and corporate lines designed for premium events and festivals, positioning the company to service multinational brands and luxury hospitality partners. Chopra highlighted the brand’s capability to scale production while maintaining small-batch quality, and discussed prospective partnerships focused on co-branded gifting and limited-edition runs.

Chopra also made a high-profile appearance on the Cannes red carpet, a moment she framed as a statement of women’s strength and entrepreneurial ambition. Walking the carpet in a tailored, sustainably sourced gown that married contemporary minimalism with South Asian detailing, she balanced glamour with purpose. The look, hairstyled and accessorised to complement INDULGENCE’s refined aesthetic, drew praise on the festival circuit and reinforced the brand’s narrative of heritage craftsmanship meeting modern luxury.

INDULGENCE currently serves corporate clients with customised gifting for events, campaigns, and executive hospitality. Chopra said Cannes offers “an invaluable window into global consumer trends and partner ecosystems,” underscoring the role such forums play in scaling women-led businesses on the international stage. Would you like this edited for a print column or a social post?

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently

Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

Air India Flights Disrupted at Mumbai Airport After AIASL Ground Staff Strike Over Wage Hike Demands, Over 15 Services Delayed

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty 50 End Flat On May 18; IT Stocks Rebound, Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices

Delhi-NCR Rain Alert Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad | Check Forecast

LATEST NEWS

WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Meet Your New Financial Assistant: OpenAI Rolls Out Finance Feature To Track Expense, Investments, And Saving

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast, Songs, Budget & Latest Update

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs FCG Live Match?

Leo Love Horoscope Today, 18 May 2026: Passion and Confidence Bring Exciting Romantic Moments

Apple Pay India Launch Delayed: Major Indian Banks Bargaining Hard Over Commission — Know How It Will Impact The Fintech Market

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes
Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes
Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes
Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

QUICK LINKS