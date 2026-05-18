Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Shweta Chopra, founder and CEO of premium handcrafted chocolate brand INDULGENCE, attended the 79th Cannes Film Festival this week as part of a targeted business delegation that combined industry networking with international market outreach.

Chopra — an engineer with an MBA and specialised training in advertising, public relations, and artisan confectionery in the UK — used the Cannes platform to advance INDULGENCE’s export and collaboration strategy. Across curated meetings with creative and luxury-sector executives, she showcased the brand’s made-to-order corporate gifting solutions and signature chocolate collections, emphasizing artisanal craftsmanship and bespoke packaging tailored for high-end clients.

At Cannes, INDULGENCE presented several new seasonal and corporate lines designed for premium events and festivals, positioning the company to service multinational brands and luxury hospitality partners. Chopra highlighted the brand’s capability to scale production while maintaining small-batch quality, and discussed prospective partnerships focused on co-branded gifting and limited-edition runs.

Chopra also made a high-profile appearance on the Cannes red carpet, a moment she framed as a statement of women’s strength and entrepreneurial ambition. Walking the carpet in a tailored, sustainably sourced gown that married contemporary minimalism with South Asian detailing, she balanced glamour with purpose. The look, hairstyled and accessorised to complement INDULGENCE’s refined aesthetic, drew praise on the festival circuit and reinforced the brand’s narrative of heritage craftsmanship meeting modern luxury.

INDULGENCE currently serves corporate clients with customised gifting for events, campaigns, and executive hospitality. Chopra said Cannes offers “an invaluable window into global consumer trends and partner ecosystems,” underscoring the role such forums play in scaling women-led businesses on the international stage. Would you like this edited for a print column or a social post?

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.