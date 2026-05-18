Iran Forms New Body To Oversee Strait Of Hormuz Operations As Tehran Responds To US Peace Proposal Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

Iran has officially launched a new authority over the Strait of Hormuz amid Gulf flare-up and talks that a possible US-backed peace plan is under consideration. The move comes at a time when tensions are rising in the region over disputes between Iran, and Israel and the United States, while the market anxiously awaits developments in the region that could affect the country’s most important oil shipping lane, a daily conduit for about a fifth of all crude oil exports, and a route for other international trade.

Iran Launches New Authority Over The Strait Of Hormuz

Tehran has reportedly launched a new authority to regulate and manage transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which it says will help to improve coordination and maritime control in the region. Tehran is now leading a new mechanism called the Persian Gulf Strait Authority.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters

The strait is one of the most important maritime routes in the world. A significant percentage of the world’s oil and gas passes through the narrow strait connecting the Persian Gulf to international waters. The importance of this area means any conflict or restriction automatically brings nonchalant attention from the world and can influence fuel prices worldwide.

Iran Rejects US Peace Proposal

Furthermore, the announcement happens as Iran examines and answers the US-backed peace proposal that seeks to alleviate tensions. Reportedly, the proposal includes the prospect of restoring maritime movement and easing restrictions that was in the scope of the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian officials have confirmed that they are willing to discuss the issue diplomatically, but however, they say that only once the concerns of their security and regional demands would be met, they would agree to a wider accord.

Revised Move Leads To Patient World

Once again, the developments have put the Middle East under patient international concern. The insecurity over possible oil supply and shipping routes has alarmed a number of countries. Energy markets have been showing nerves in recent times, with crude oil prices fluctuating sharply with the developments of Gulf.

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