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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: Under Display Face ID, Variable Aperture Camera, And Latest Chipset, Check All Specs

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: Under Display Face ID, Variable Aperture Camera, And Latest Chipset, Check All Specs

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026 with major upgrades including under-display Face ID, a 48MP variable aperture camera, bigger battery, and the new A20 chip.

iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)
iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 18:16 IST

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is just a few months away from the launch of its next generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup. If the company sticks to its usual launch timeline, then the device will be launched around September. This year’s launch event is likely to look different as the media reports claim that the company may delay the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models and will launch them in early 2027. The company is expected to reveal iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max along with much hyped iPhone Fold. The leaks suggest that the company will roll out several meaningful upgrades. 

iPhone 18 Pro Series Design and Display 

In terms of design, the company is reportedly keeping the overall look familiar to the iPhone 17 Pro series. The lineup is expected to continue with a triple camera setup on the rear panel along with the large camera plateau. However, the leaks suggest that the company could slightly refine the rear finish to create a more seamless look between the frame and rear panel. 

The biggest design change is at the front. Reports suggest Apple is working on moving Face ID sensors beneath the screen. If confirmed, this would mean the end of the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island that has defined recent iPhone Pro models. That is a change a lot of iPhone users have quietly been waiting for. A cleaner, more open screen with no cutout in sight, at least not a big one. 

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Screen sizes are not expected to change. The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to keep its 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max continues with a 6.9-inch panel. Both are expected to feature high-refresh-rate ProMotion displays. 

iPhone 18 Pro Camera: The Upgrade That Has Everyone Talking 

This is where things get genuinely exciting. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a 48MP primary sensor with a variable aperture system, allowing better control over light intake and depth-of-field effects. In simple terms, this means you will finally be able to control how blurry or sharp your background looks, much like a proper camera. 

A fixed aperture lens stays open at one setting. Variable aperture lets the camera open wider or stop down depending on what you want. This can help you choose between shallow depth of field for portraits, deeper focus when you want more of the scene sharp, and better control when lighting changes quickly. 

For selfies, Apple may introduce a 24MP front camera, which is a notable jump over the previous generation. So yes, your selfies are getting an upgrade too. 

iPhone 18 Pro Battery and Performance 

Battery life has always been a sore point for iPhone fans, and Apple seems to finally be taking it seriously. Battery capacity rumours point to 5,100 to 5,200 mAh for the Pro Max, which would be the largest ever in an iPhone, potentially delivering up to 40 hours of usage. The extra thickness directly supports this upgrade, addressing one of the few consistent criticisms of prior flagships. 

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will use the new A20 chip built on a 2nm process, which is projected to deliver up to 15 percent faster performance and 30 percent better power efficiency compared to the A19 chip. You probably will not feel it in one task, but across a full day of use, the difference should be noticeable. 

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India: What to Expect 

Nobody wants a nasty surprise at the billing counter. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,39,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may launch near Rs 1,59,900. Since Apple already implemented a price increase with the iPhone 17 lineup, it may opt to keep pricing stable for the next generation. That said, nothing is confirmed yet, so take these numbers as educated guesses for now. 

New Colours and What Else to Expect 

Apple is testing a Dark Cherry finish as the new standout colour, alongside light blue, dark grey and silver options. Reports also hint that Apple is testing Burgundy, Purple and Coffee Brown, though it is unclear which of these will actually make the final cut. 

The iPhone 18 Pro launch is shaping up to be one of Apple’s biggest in years. A cleaner front, a smarter camera, a beefier battery, and a faster chip, all in one phone. September 2026 cannot come soon enough. 

Also Read: Apple Pay India Launch Delayed: Major Indian Banks Bargaining Hard Over Commission — Know How It Will Impact The Fintech Market

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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: Under Display Face ID, Variable Aperture Camera, And Latest Chipset, Check All Specs
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: Under Display Face ID, Variable Aperture Camera, And Latest Chipset, Check All Specs
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: Under Display Face ID, Variable Aperture Camera, And Latest Chipset, Check All Specs
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