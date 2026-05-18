White-Collar Jobs To Vanish Within 18 Months? Microsoft AI Chief’s Big Claim Sparks Fears

Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has raised fresh concerns about the future of office jobs, warning that artificial intelligence will retool most white-collar work in the next 12 to 18 months, according to reports. Suleyman’s comments came during a recent interview where he talked about the rapid pace of the development of AI systems. They sparked debate across the software and tech industry and among lawyers, finance specialists, marketers and software developers.

What Did Mustafa Suleyman Say?

Suleyman said he believes AI is getting to “human-level performance” in many areas that office workers currently handle. “Jobs that revolve around computer-based work will be candidates for retooling on a big scale,” Suleyman said.

He cited lawyers, accountants, project managers and marketers as examples of the types of jobs that may be automated with high-level AI. Suleyman also pointed to AI systems that are speeding up as they are improving, and as AI-assisted coding tools manage large parts of software engineering work.

Fear Around The Future Of Office Jobs

The comments came as companies continue to invest in AI tools and automation, raising concerns about the security of jobs.

It’s already happening. Across the globe, firms are using artificial intelligence (AI) in a range of tasks from generating reports and customer support to research summaries, coding and analysing data. Tech leaders say this trend could eliminate the need for large teams juggling repetitive office work.

But at the same time, many experts argue that AI is still prone to errors and lacks the reasoning and reliability required for complex real-world environments.

Social media Turns Skeptical

The Microsoft executive’s prediction has gone viral on social media, with many people taking a closer look to question whether artificial intelligence is really ready to take the place of human professionals any time soon.

Thousands of users on Reddit and other platforms have expressed doubts that AI is ready for the real world, saying while the technology is great at repetitive work, it still struggles with accuracy and fail often in complex environments. Some even mocked the timeline suggested by the Microsoft executive.

A Reddit user on Monday wrote: “AI is great at busyness. Once it’s more complex, it still gets it wrong.”

Jobs Will Evolve, Not Just Disappear

Concerns over automation are rising, but several studies point out that these changes could even bring new jobs. New research shows that workers with AI skills are becoming more valuable and buyers, particularly for tech and office-based jobs. Some experts have cautioned that a reliance on AI may “soften” human expertise and decision-making over time.

The debate over AI and jobs has become one of the biggest discussions of the modern workplace. Tech leaders predict new productivity revolution when it comes to AI integration, while atheists argue the predictions of mass job loss have been overblown.

So, for the time being, Suleyman’s remarks have again put the conversation on automation and job security into the limelight.

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