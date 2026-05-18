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Home > World News > Trump, Netanyahu Look-Alike Buffaloes Become Eid Attraction In Bangladesh, Golden Hair, Pink Skin Leave Internet Stunned

Trump, Netanyahu Look-Alike Buffaloes Become Eid Attraction In Bangladesh, Golden Hair, Pink Skin Leave Internet Stunned

In Bangladesh, two unusual albino buffaloes in Narayanganj have become viral sensations for their resemblance to Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. The 700kg pink-skinned buffalo with golden hair has drawn crowds and social media attention for its “Trump-like” hairstyle and facial features. Another 750kg buffalo nicknamed “Netanyahu” has also become a local attraction, with visitors comparing its looks and behaviour to the Israeli Prime Minister.

Bangladesh buffaloes named after Trump and Netanyahu go viral ahead of Eid as crowds flock to Narayanganj farm. Photo: X.
Bangladesh buffaloes named after Trump and Netanyahu go viral ahead of Eid as crowds flock to Narayanganj farm. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 12:31 IST

A pair of unusual buffaloes in Bangladesh’s Narayanganj district has become the centre of public attention as preparation for Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, intensifies. One of the animals, a 700kg pink-skinned buffalo with golden hair, has gone viral on social media for its resemblance to US President Donald Trump. Visitors flocking to the farm have compared the buffalo’s facial features and hairstyle to Trump’s distinctive appearance. “When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump,” a visitor told the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo. “His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump.”

The visitor also joked about the animal’s temperament, saying, “The buffalo is very calm and polite in nature, which definitely does not match with Donald Trump.”

Trump ‘Alike’ Buffalo Bought Nearly a Year Ago

The buffalo’s owner, Ziauddin Mridha, said crowds had been gathering daily at his farm to catch a glimpse of the animal.

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Speaking to Business Standard, Mridha said the buffalo was purchased from a cattle market around 10 months ago. According to reports, the animal has already been sold at Tk550 (£3.31) per kilogram and is expected to be handed over to its buyer before Eid celebrations begin.

Mridha also revealed how the buffalo got its unusual name.

“My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair,” he said.

‘Netanyahu’ Buffalo Also Draws Attention

Another albino buffalo named after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also emerged as a local talking point in Narayanganj.

The buffalo reportedly weighs more than 750kg and has become known for its aggressive behaviour. According to local reports, some visitors felt the animal’s eyes and hair resembled Netanyahu.

“I came here after hearing about this buffalo,” an unnamed visitor was quoted as saying by local media outlets.

A manager at the SS Cattle Farm described the animal as particularly difficult to manage.

“Netanyahu is very naughty and has a devious intelligence,” the manager said.

“Even when we go to feed it, it snorts and tries to gore us.”

The manager added that the farm houses six albino buffaloes, all known for their unpredictable behaviour.

“Large crowds are arriving every day to catch a glimpse of them,” he added.

Trump-Netanyahu Call Focuses on Iran

Trump and Netanyahu recently held a phone conversation concerning regional security issues.

According to an Israeli official cited by Axios, Trump spoke to Netanyahu over a phone call on Sunday, during which the two leaders reportedly discussed Iran.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu had confirmed that he was scheduled to speak with the US President and expected to hear details about Trump’s trip to China. The Israeli Prime Minister had also indicated that Iran would likely feature in their discussions.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is expected to chair a meeting of senior aides and ministers on Sunday evening in Jerusalem for a security discussion, according to The Times of Israel.

During the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said the United States and Israel remained alert regarding developments linked to Iran.

“I will certainly hear impressions from his trip to China, perhaps other things as well. Certainly, there are many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario,” The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Also Read: Trump Shares Ominous Middle East Map With US Flag Overlay, Arrows Pointing At Iran – Is US Preparing For Another War? Here’s What It Means

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