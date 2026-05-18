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Home > World News > Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind UK’s Biggest Anti-Islam Protest March

Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind UK’s Biggest Anti-Islam Protest March

Tens of thousands of protesters flooded central London as rival demonstrations by Tommy Robinson supporters and pro-Palestinian groups unfolded simultaneously. The “Unite the Kingdom” march drew around 50,000 people carrying British flags and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally drew 50,000 protesters as rival pro-Palestinian marches gripped London. Photo: X.
Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally drew 50,000 protesters as rival pro-Palestinian marches gripped London. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 11:19 IST

The UK on Saturday witnessed large-scale protests from two opposing groups. Large crowds filled the streets of central London as a rally organised by Tommy Robinson and a separate pro-Palestinian demonstration brought an estimated 80,000 people to the capital. Around 4,000 UK police officers were deployed across central London. Protesters gathered in South Kensington before the marches began later in the afternoon.

Unite the Kingdom March

Tommy Robinson organised the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, which drew tens of thousands of demonstrators into central London.

A large crowd carrying British flags marched along Kingsway before crossing London Bridge and gathering at Parliament Square. Many demonstrators wore red “Make England Great Again” hats, while others draped themselves in Union Jack flags, St George’s Cross flags, as well as Scottish and Welsh flags.

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The protest was estimated to have attracted around 50,000 participants.

Some demonstrators at the front of the march carried wooden crosses and chanted, “Christ is king.”

There were also repeated chants of “we want Starmer out” and “Tommy, Tommy, Tommy Robinson” as crowds assembled ahead of the march in central London.

Why Is Tommy Robinson Organising Protests in UK?

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, used the rally to criticise both the pro-Palestinian demonstrations taking place in London and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Addressing supporters from the stage, Robinson urged people to become involved in local politics ahead of the next general election.

“Are you ready for the battle of Britain? 2029 we have an election. We’re not asking anyone to go out and fight, but this is the most important moment in our generation,” he said.

During his speech, Robinson also stated, “We’re a Christian nation. Why do we keep seeing demonstrations from Palestine in our nation, there’s one today, when Christians are being butchered and massacred across every Middle Eastern nation.”

He later posted on X during the rally, writing, “While our feckless PM Keir Starmer creates division and fake outrage, we will continue to #UnitedTheKingdom. He’s such a wanker.”

Who is Tommy Robinson?

Tommy Robinson co-founded the English Defence League (EDL) in 2009, a street protest movement known for its hostility towards Islam and immigration. The organisation became widely known for violent clashes and links to football hooliganism.

Although Robinson stepped down from the EDL in 2013, citing concerns over growing extremism within the movement, he continued his activism and has frequently presented himself as a defender of “British values” and free speech. Critics, however, have accused him of fuelling xenophobia and social division.

Robinson has served prison sentences for assault, mortgage fraud and contempt of court. In 2018, he was jailed after livestreaming outside an ongoing trial.

In 2024, he received an 18-month prison sentence for breaching a High Court order after spreading libellous claims about a Syrian refugee.

Robinson declared bankruptcy in 2021 and admitted to gambling away donations received from supporters.

Earlier, in 2019, he was sentenced to nine months in prison for contempt of court after uploading a Facebook video featuring defendants in a criminal trial involving alleged sex offenders accused of abusing young girls.

Also Read: Viral Video: Women Rip Off Their Burqas in Full Public View to Protest Islamist Oppression at UK Rally

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Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind UK’s Biggest Anti-Islam Protest March
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