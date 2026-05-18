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Home > Business News > Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’

Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’

Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 11:56 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16: Phoenix Citadel has introduced an exciting new edition of its signature Holiday Land experience this summer with “Chronicles of the Stone Age,” transforming the mall into a spectacular prehistoric world filled with giant creatures, immersive storytelling, and engaging family entertainment.

Designed to transport visitors thousands of years back into the Stone Age era, the attraction offers a unique blend of adventure, entertainment, shopping, and interactive experiences. The mall has been transformed into an ancient landscape featuring gigantic animatronic creatures that move, roar, and create a realistic prehistoric atmosphere. Attractions such as the fierce Sabre Tooth Tiger, mighty Mammoth, Woolly Rhino, Giant Sloth, Giant Koala, and the towering Giant Troll have become major highlights for visitors, especially children and families.

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The experience also features several interactive zones including the DIY Workshop Zone, Fossil Zone, themed photobooths, and carnival games, offering entertainment for all age groups. Adding depth to the prehistoric theme is the Stone Age Man character, who guides visitors through fascinating stories from the ancient era through lively and engaging storytelling sessions.

Apart from the adventure-filled attractions, Phoenix Citadel is also hosting live entertainment activities throughout the season. Visitors can enjoy soulful live music performances at fine dining restaurants every Saturday and Sunday, while the vibrant “Phoenix Unplugged” jam sessions at the food court every Saturday evening add to the festive atmosphere at the mall.

The event will continue till June 7 and promises to deliver an unforgettable summer experience filled with adventure, imagination, shopping, dining, and family fun.

As part of the celebrations, Phoenix Citadel has also announced a lineup of special weekend activities including a Chess Competition on May 16, Kathak Workshop on May 23, Hip Hop Battle on May 30, Fancy Dress Competition on May 31, and a Kids Instrumental event on June 6. Special Stone Age Drama performances are also being organized every Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for “Chronicles of the Stone Age” are available from ₹199 onwards through BookMyShow. Visitors shopping during the festival period can also avail exciting rewards including Gold Gift Cards on shopping worth ₹1 lakh and above, Silver Gift Cards on shopping worth ₹50,000, and movie tickets or Insignia upgrades on shopping worth ₹10,000. Additionally, one lucky shopper will get a chance to win an SUV car.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’
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Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’

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Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’
Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’
Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’
Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive with ‘Chronicles of the Stone Age’

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