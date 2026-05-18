Children of God Shines at Cannes Film Market, A Proud Global Moment for Indian Cinema

Aushim Khetarpal’s Children of God Shines at Cannes Film Market 2026



Cannes [France], May 18: Indian cinema marked an emotional and proud milestone at the 2026 Cannes Film Market as Children of God was officially screened at the prestigious global platform. Rooted in the values of Sanatan Dharma, humanity, compassion and social awakening, the film emerged as a powerful representation of Indian storytelling on the international stage.

Under the banner of Aum Entertainment Private Limited, the film’s screening at the Cannes Film Market became a proud cinematic moment, highlighting a globally relevant subject centered around humanity, equality and acceptance. Children of God is not just a film, but a socially conscious cinematic movement that gives voice to marginalized communities often denied dignity and equal respect in society. Inspired by the spiritual teachings of Lord Krishna and the compassionate philosophy of Sai Baba of Shirdi, the film delivers a universal message that every soul deserves love, acceptance and dignity.

The film follows the socially aware and spiritual legacy of projects like Sai Ki Mahima, Sai Vibhuti and Sai Bhakton Ki Sachchi Kahaniyan, all created by the Khetarpal family with themes rooted in faith, spirituality and humanity.

One of the film’s strongest metaphors draws inspiration from Shikhandi in the Mahabharata — a character whose presence changed the course of history and challenged social perceptions. Through pain, courage and transformation, Children of God presents a deeply emotional narrative about empowerment, inclusion and recognition for those historically overlooked by society.

Actor and Film maker Aushim Khetarpal, who is also known for supporting para-athletes and para-cricketers in India, believes the film has the power to initiate a meaningful global conversation about humanity, dignity and social inclusion.

The screening of Children of God at the Cannes Film Market stands as a proud moment for Indian cinema, proving once again that stories rooted in Indian spirituality and universal human values can deeply connect with audiences across the world.

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