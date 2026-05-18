Tata Steel Shares Fall Nearly 4% Despite Strong Q4 Results — What Should Investors Do Now?

Tata Steel Shares Today, May 18, 2026: In the intraday trade on May 18, shares of Tata Steel were under pressure as profit booking was seen in the metal counters due to weak global cues and mounting concerns over the commodity-related sector. Although the steel giant Tata Steel reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers with expansion of margins and a rise in revenue, Dalal Street was more inclined towards global uncertainty, margin pressure and varied broking commentary.

At around 11.22 AM in the morning, it was quoting at Rs 208.39, lower by Rs 8.45, or 3.90%, on the NSE. In fact, the share had opened lower at Rs 211 and hit an intraday low of Rs 205.05 during the session.

Tata Steel stocks under pressure

Shares were volatile in morning trade as wider markets were in the red. Tata Steel hit an intraday high of Rs 211.82 against the previous close of Rs 216.84.

Fall is also supported by the fact that metal counters were seen as weak, and investors have shown concern with rising crude oil prices and global growth.

Strong Q4 earnings can’t buoy sentiment

Tata Steel has reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter, despite a sharp fall in share price.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March FY26 has come in at 2,926 crore as against 2,689 crore in the previous quarter. The consolidated operating income rose by 11% to 63,270 crore from 57,002 crore in the last quarter.

Operations also performed better in the quarter. EBITDA grew by around 20% quarter on quarter to Rs 9,829 crore, and EBITDA margin improved to 15.5% from 14.4% in Q3 FY26.

Furthermore, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share with a face value of Rs 1 per share. June 12, 2006, has been declared the record date to enable shareholders to be eligible for the dividend payment.

Why are Tata Steel shares down today?

The fall in the price of the Tata Steel share is attributed more to general market nervousness and future concerns than to its quarterly performance, experts believe. Metal shares have remained depressed owing to increased crude oil prices, growing global geopolitical tensions and an outlook for deteriorating industrial demand. Investors are also closely watching Tata Steel’s operations in the Netherlands, where regulatory and cost issues remain a concern.

Selling has spread into cyclical sectors such as metals and commodities amid the general weakness in benchmark indices.

What Brokerages Say on Tata Steel

Post quarterly results, broking views on Tata Steel remained mixed.

Morgan Stanley kept an “Overweight” rating on the stock with a target price of ₹215.

Citi kept its “Sell” rating and raised the target price to ₹200 from ₹180, citing concerns around regulatory risks and cost pressures in the Netherlands’ business.

Goldman Sachs kept the “Neutral” with a target price of ₹218.

Mixed commentary suggests operational performance improved, but investors are looking for better clarity on overseas operations and demand trends before getting aggressively bullish on the stock.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)