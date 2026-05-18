VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

Veteran Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Keralam, marking the UDF’s return to power after a decade. The Congress-led alliance swept the 2026 Assembly elections with a massive mandate, ending the LDF’s 10-year rule in the state. Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, attended the grand swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

VD Satheesan sworn in as Keralam CM as UDF returns to power after 10 years with a landslide 2026 victory. Photo: ANI.
VD Satheesan sworn in as Keralam CM as UDF returns to power after 10 years with a landslide 2026 victory. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 10:44 IST

Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Keralam on Monday. The ceremony officially brings the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) back to power after a ten-year hiatus, following their landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet. The ceremony saw a massive turnout of top political heavyweights, signalling the national significance of the UDF’s victory. The event was attended by: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal.
It included Congress Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers like Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), alongside Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh).

Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, former Assembly Speaker AN Shamsheer, Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and CPI leader Binoy Viswam also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Alongside Satheesan, a 20-member Cabinet took the oath. Satheesan noted that government formation was completed in under 24 hours, the fastest in Kerala’s history, while carefully managing regional and social demographics.

You Might Be Interested In

“We have discussed with the coalition partners… and within 24 hours, we have completed the entire process,” Satheesan said. “We have to consider the social and regional balance and the representation of women and Dalit representation… We have included two members from the SC, and women’s representation has been ensured.”

His 20-member Cabinet was also sworn in, including senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor.

Other ministers, including Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh, also took the oath.

Satheesan had announced that senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

Satheesan also said social and regional balance, along with representation for women and the Scheduled Castes, were key considerations in the Cabinet formation.

“We have 63 MLAs, some are more eligible than others, but unfortunately, we have to consider the social and regional balance and the representation of women and Dalit representation. We are not able to include all the eligible persons in the Cabinet. We have included two members from the SC, and women’s representation has been ensured,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) 10-year rule in the state.
Satheesan won the 2026 Assembly election from the Paravur constituency, securing his sixth consecutive term as an MLA.

Satheesan secured 78,658 votes and defeated CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan is a lawyer by profession. He began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active in the Youth Congress.
He also served as the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and succeeded Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition after the 2021 Kerala Assembly election.

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2021, Satheesan emerged as a prominent face of the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign against the ruling Left government. He has been a vocal critic of the state government on various political and governance issues.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government would implement the five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign.

The five guarantees include free bus travel for women, Rs 1000 monthly assistance for college-going girls, welfare pensions of Rs 3000, Rs 25 lakh Oommen Chandy Health Insurance coverage for every family, and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for small businesses.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, several leaders designated as ministers expressed gratitude to the party leadership and assured that the new government would work to fulfil the promises made to the people.

The UDF registered a landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the IUML won 22 seats. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP won three constituencies.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kerala Cabinet Formation LIVE Updates: VD Satheesan Finalises 20-Member Ministry, Full List Of Ministers And Key Portfolios Revealed

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years
Tags: home-hero-pos-1keralaKerala newskeralamVD Satheesan

RELATED News

Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH

Hyderabad Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Telangana Braces For 44°C Heatwave; Check 15-Day Forecast

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH

UP Horror: ‘Married’ Man Throws Acid On Woman And Her Family In Bareilly After Proposal Rejection

LATEST NEWS

Why Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Is Spending $300 Million On Anthropic AI Tokens In 2026

Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Nears $111 After UAE Power Plant Attack — Major Shock Coming?

Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In A Trunk On An Express Train

From India to the World: Naman Gosalia and AnginaX Are Taking Cardiovascular Prevention to the Global Stage

VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’

Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex Crashes Over 900 Points, Nifty Falls Over 1% In Opening Session

Summer Holidays 2026 Extended Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan Schools Revise Vacation Dates And Timings

Premier League Results: Manchester United Edge Nottingham Forest; Newcastle United Push West Ham United Closer To Relegation | Bruno Fernandes Equals Historic Assist Record And More

CBSE 12th Revaluation Process 2026: New Fees, Refund Rules And Rechecking Dates Explained

VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years
VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years
VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years
VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM, Congress-Led UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

QUICK LINKS