CBSE Three-Language Policy 2026: UAE Schools Allowed To Continue Arabic, No Extra Board Exam For Students

CBSE schools in the UAE have heaved a sigh of relief after the Central Board of Secondary Education clarified its revised three-language policy for Classes 9 and 10. The board’s updated language framework, which will be applicable from July 1, 2026, has initially created panic among educators and parents over apprehensions that students may have to learn two Indian languages. However, Gulf principals now say CBSE’s revised guidelines offer adequate flexibility for overseas institutions, particularly in the inclusion of Arabic as a language. The new language structure is part of the reforms introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

What Is CBSE’s New Three-Language Rule

Under the revised framework, students who will be joining Grade 9 from the 2026–27 academic session will now have to study three languages that will be categorised as R1, R2, and R3. The policy, which will come into effect starting July 1, 2026, mandates Indian schools to encourage students to study Indian languages. However, CBSE clarified that foreign schools will have more flexibility to implement this rule as per local requirements.

According to UAE educators, English can be continued as R1, and Indian languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Urdu or Tamil may be offered under R2, while Arabic can be offered under R3 for students in Gulf countries. Importantly, students do not have to appear for a board exam in R3 during Grade 10.

How Will Arabic Be Evaluated In UAE Schools

Arabic will be judged internally (by schools) rather than through the CBSE board examination system under R3, according to school principals. The final marksheet will have R3 marks based on the internal assessments and grading given by schools, explained Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School. CBSE’s global existence in several countries seems to have been taken into account when the policy guidelines for foreign institutions were drafted, he continued.

The clarification has helped calm the fears of parents who believed that due to more than one language being board-evaluated, students would have to face additional academic pressure.

Why was language policy a concern for UAE schools

The requirement of two Indian native languages was one of the main concerns among Gulf schools, especially those with students of non-Indian nationalities. According to school administrators, it would have been difficult to implement such a structure for international students enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools across the UAE.

According to Muhammad Ali Kottakkualm, principal of Cosmopolitan International Indian School, the earlier interpretation of the rule had cast doubt on foreign schools, but the most recent clarification has given both schools and students a great deal of relief.

Additionally, he said the CBSE might grant exemptions for specific groups of students, such as People of Determination and foreign students returning to their home country.

Will French continue under the revised CBSE policy

Even as schools welcomed the introduction of Arabic under R3, some school heads remain sceptical about the scope for foreign languages like French. Many schools in the UAE offer French as one of the language options. Educators say the revised framework may create some challenges, as most students may have to opt for Indian languages if it becomes mandatory under R2. Abhilasha Singh, principal, Shining Star International School, said, Many schools in the UAE that offer French as an option may need more flexibility on R2 in future years. She said most schools are now looking forward to CBSE’s proposed global curriculum, which will cater to the unique academic needs of overseas schools.

The revised language framework will be implemented from the next academic session, and schools are closely following further clarifications given by the CBSE on exemptions and flexibility in curriculum for overseas students.

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