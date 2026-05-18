Summer Holidays 2026 Extended Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan Schools Revise Vacation Dates And Timings

As the heatwave conditions rage on, several states across North and Central India have either extended summer vacations or revised school timings. State governments and school authorities have announced precautionary measures to ensure that students do not suffer from the extreme weather conditions, especially with the temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Telangana. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, similar severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail through May and June, following which schools are either observing early summer vacations or have switched to a morning schedule.

Which States Have Announced Summer Holidays In 2026

Several states have announced revised summer vacation schedules for government, CBSE, ICSE and private schools. While Delhi schools will observe summer vacations from May 11 to July 1, giving students a break of around 51 days, Uttar Pradesh schools are observing summer vacations from May 20 to June 15. Rajasthan schools will remain closed from May 17 to June 20.

Haryana schools have announced summer holidays from June 1 to June 30. For Telangana schools, summer break started from April 24 and will continue till June 11. Bihar schools will remain closed between June 1 and June 20. Apart from these, several districts in West Bengal have suspended school classes amid rising temperatures, but hill districts including Darjeeling and Kalimpong are exempted. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also announced revised schedules and early closing.

Why are schools revising timings during the heatwave

School authorities in various parts of the country have switched to early-morning timings to limit students’ exposure to scorching afternoon heat. Several schools in districts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Maharashtra and Jharkhand have reverted to classes between 7 am and noon.

Schools in parts of Rajasthan and the National Capital Region have reportedly taken similar decisions after temperatures showed a persistent upward trend during the day

Authorities have also asked parents to ensure children drink enough water and avoid stepping out during peak heat hours. Senior citizens and children have been identified as among the most vulnerable sections during the ongoing heatwave.

How is the heatwave affecting students across the country

The extended spell of soaring temperatures has disrupted regular academic sessions in many states. Apart from the discomfort caused by extreme heat, health experts have also warned that exposure could leave children susceptible to dehydration, fatigue and heat-induced illnesses. Education departments in some states are offering a close watch on temperature charts. Some states could issue further advisories if the mercury chart continues to hover above normal limits in the coming weeks.

Private schools have also reportedly been told in some regions not to conduct extra classes and hold summer camps during the vacation period to avoid unnecessary exposure to the heat.

Why do students struggle after long summer vacations

School authorities and psychological experts say children often find it difficult to adjust following an extended period of holidays. Sleep cycles and study routines usually change during long vacations, making it difficult for students to adjust once schools reopen. Travel and leisure activities along with unregulated screen time reportedly takes up most of the students’ time during the long vacation. Understandably, early morning routines, classroom discipline and academic pressure often become stress factors during the first few weeks after reopening of schools. Teachers and parents are often advised to gradually help children return to a structured schedule before the school sessions resume.

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