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Home > India News > Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In A Trunk On An Express Train

Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In A Trunk On An Express Train

A mutilated woman’s body was discovered inside a trunk and bag aboard an express train in Lucknow. Railway police have launched a multi-state investigation to identify the victim and trace the accused.

Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In a Trunk On An Express Train (Photo by Ani)
Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In a Trunk On An Express Train (Photo by Ani)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 10:56 IST

A gruesome discovery shocked railway authorities in Lucknow on Monday after the mutilated body of a young woman was found packed inside a metal trunk and a bag aboard a passenger train. The horrifying incident has sparked a massive multi-state investigation by the railway police.

The dismembered remains, including a decapitated torso and severed limbs, packed separately in polythene bags, were recovered from a sleeper coach of an express train travelling from Bihar’s Chhapra to Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar via Gorakhpur.

Body Found During Routine Inspection

The matter came to light during a routine inspection of the S1 sleeper coach. Railway staff noticed an unclaimed metal trunk and a bag lying inside the compartment, prompting immediate suspicion.

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Speaking on the incident, Lucknow Railways Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Mishra said, “During a routine check of the sleeper coach (S1), railway staff noticed an unclaimed box and a bag in the sleeper coach. The station master was immediately alerted, who subsequently informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).”

Forensic Team Called to Examine Scene

Following the alert, officials from GRP Charbagh and senior railway police officers rushed to the spot. A specialised forensic field unit from the Lucknow Commissionerate was also called to examine the luggage before it was opened.

“A field unit was called from the Commissionerate Lucknow, and when the box and bag were opened, a dead body was found inside the box, which had only a torso, no head. And the hands and legs were packed in a separate polythene bag, and the body was packed in a polythene bag inside the box. The hands and legs were packed and kept in the bag,” Mishra added.

Victim Yet to Be Identified

According to the police, the victim is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. Authorities are currently trying to establish her identity, which has become difficult because the head is missing.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Because the head is missing, identification of the victim is currently pending,” the SP further said.

Multi-State Probe Underway

The Government Railway Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the case. Investigators suspect the body may have been placed on the train at one of the stations along the route.

Police have formed three specialised teams to investigate the case, identify the victim, analyse CCTV footage from stations on the route, and track down those responsible for the murder. Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from Ani)

ALSO READ: Elderly Man Caught Urinating Inside Delhi Metro Lift, Police Respond After Viral Video

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Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In A Trunk On An Express Train

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Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In A Trunk On An Express Train

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Lucknow Horror: Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In A Trunk On An Express Train
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