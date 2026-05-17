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Home > India News > Elderly Man Caught Urinating Inside Delhi Metro Lift, Police Respond After Viral Video

Elderly Man Caught Urinating Inside Delhi Metro Lift, Police Respond After Viral Video

A video from Delhi Metro Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station has gone viral online after a woman confronted an elderly man for allegedly urinating inside a lift at the station.

A video from Delhi Metro Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station has gone viral online after a woman confronted an elderly man for allegedly urinating inside a lift at the station. Photo: X
A video from Delhi Metro Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station has gone viral online after a woman confronted an elderly man for allegedly urinating inside a lift at the station. Photo: X

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 23:50 IST

A video from Delhi Metro’s  Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station has gone viral online after a woman confronted an elderly man for allegedly urinating inside a lift at the station while other passengers were also inside. The video was posted on Instagram by entrepreneur Deepshika Mehta.

In the video, Mehta can be seen filming the elderly man inside the metro station and questioning him about the incident. She said she entered the lift with the man and two other passengers when she realised what was happening.



Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Cleanliness Inside Delhi Metro

During the argument, the elderly man allegedly replied, “Haan toh sorry, jo karna hai karlo,” while staying calm.

The clip soon went viral on social media, with many people expressing anger and concern over cleanliness and public behaviour inside metro stations. However, Delhi Police later said the incident happened because of a medical emergency and confirmed that action had already been taken against the passenger.

Delhi Police Says Elderly Man Faced Medical Emergency

Replying in the comments section of the post, Delhi Police said the matter was looked into by DCP Metro officials.

“As per the report, on 15.05.2026 at around 9:40 PM, the old person seen in the viral video was travelling from Jamia Metro Station to Faridabad Metro Station. During interchange at Kalkaji Metro Station, he reportedly faced a medical emergency and, despite trying to locate a nearby toilet facility, was unable to do so and when the situation went beyond control, he had to urinate in the bottle while he was in the lift,” the police said.

Passenger Fined By DMRC After Complaints From Co-Passengers

Police further said that some passengers raised objections and informed Central Industrial Security Force and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation staff, after which action was taken.

Delhi Police also confirmed that the passenger was fined by DMRC under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act for causing a nuisance inside metro premises.

Also Read: What Is K Rajan’s Net Worth? Inside the Veteran Tamil Producer’s Career, Earnings, Financial Struggles and Legacy

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Elderly Man Caught Urinating Inside Delhi Metro Lift, Police Respond After Viral Video
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Elderly Man Caught Urinating Inside Delhi Metro Lift, Police Respond After Viral Video
Elderly Man Caught Urinating Inside Delhi Metro Lift, Police Respond After Viral Video
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