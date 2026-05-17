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Home > Sports News > How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 1-1 Draw In Kolkata Derby?

How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 1-1 Draw In Kolkata Derby?

How the 1-1 Kolkata Derby draw impacts the ISL title race? Read the full analysis of what East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG need to lift the League Winners Shield.

How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 11 Draw In Kolkata Derby? Photo: ISL media
How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 11 Draw In Kolkata Derby? Photo: ISL media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 00:00 IST

The iconic Salt Lake Stadium witnessed another chapter of pure drama as the latest Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw. After substitute Edmund Lalrindika broke the deadlock for East Bengal in the 85th minute, Mohun Bagan fired back via Jason Cummings’ stoppage-time equalizer.

The stalemate leaves the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield race on a knife-edge. With both heavyweights tied at 23 points from 12 matches, the final stretch of the league stage promises a photo finish. Here is how both Kolkata giants can still lift the coveted ISL League Winners Shield.

Position Team Matches Goal Difference (GD) Points
1st East Bengal 12 +18 23
2nd Mohun Bagan SG 12 +13 23

How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 1-1 Draw In Kolkata Derby?

The iconic Salt Lake Stadium witnessed another chapter of pure drama as the latest Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw. After substitute Edmund Lalrindika broke the deadlock for East Bengal in the 85th minute, Mohun Bagan fired back via Jason Cummings’ stoppage-time equalizer.

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The stalemate leaves the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield race on a knife-edge. With both heavyweights tied at 23 points from 12 matches, the final stretch of the league stage promises a photo finish. Here is how both Kolkata giants can still lift the coveted ISL League Winners Shield.

The Path for East Bengal: Win and Maintain the Buffer

East Bengal currently sits in the driver’s seat. Their staggering +18 goal difference gives them a distinct psychological and mathematical cushion over their fierce rivals.

The Direct Route: East Bengal face Inter Kashi in their final league match. A straight victory puts them at 26 points. If they win, they will clinch the ISL crown as long as Mohun Bagan fail to overturn the current 5-goal deficit in the goal-difference equation.

The Draw Scenario: If East Bengal draw their final game, they will finish on 24 points. They can still win the title if Mohun Bagan drop points or lose.

Key Factor: Clinical finishing in the final match is paramount. If East Bengal secure a high-scoring victory, it will mathematically seal the title by making their goal-difference advantage virtually unassailable.

The Path for Mohun Bagan: Overhaul the Goal Difference

Mohun Bagan’s late equalizer preserved their title ambitions, but they remain at a slight disadvantage due to a lesser goal difference (+13).

The Goal-Fest Route: To win the league, the Mariners must win their final match and aggressively hunt for goals. If East Bengal win by a narrow 1-0 margin, Mohun Bagan must win their match by a margin large enough to clear the 5-goal gap.

The Slip-Up Route: If Mohun Bagan win their final fixture and East Bengal draw or lose against Inter Kashi, the Mariners will cleanly secure the title on outright points (26) without needing to worry about tie-breakers.

With lurking contenders like Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC waiting to capitalize on any mistakes, neither Kolkata giant has any margin for error. The 1-1 draw kept bragging rights shared, but the race to the ISL podium will come down to who blinks first in the final Matchweek.

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How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 1-1 Draw In Kolkata Derby?
Tags: How can East Bengal win ISL titleHow can Mohun Bagan win ISL titleIndian Super LeagueISL League Winners Shield raceKolkata Derby 1-1 draw

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How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 1-1 Draw In Kolkata Derby?

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How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 1-1 Draw In Kolkata Derby?
How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win ISL Title After 1-1 Draw In Kolkata Derby?
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