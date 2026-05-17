Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face in the Entertainment Industry

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry

Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry

Tridha Choudhury opens up about the harsh realities of the entertainment industry, revealing how newcomers often make compromises to prove themselves.

Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face in the Entertainment Industry
Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face in the Entertainment Industry

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 21:43 IST

A lot of actresses from the entertainment industry have spoken about the struggles and compromises that often come with a career. Now, actress Tridha Choudhury has come out with her own experiences, revealing the pressures that newcomers face in their attempt to make their mark in showbiz. The actress spoke about the changing nature of the industry, the pressures young artists face, and the tough decisions many actors take early in their careers. Tridha Choudhury on New Actors Carefully Signing Projects

Tridha Choudhury on New Actors Signing Projects Carefully

You Might Be Interested In

Tridha shared about the approach of newcomers towards projects these days and said that things are not the same anymore. She said that the artists these days are more aware and cautious while signing the contracts. She said actors today want to know everything about a project, the good and the bad, before making a professional commitment. “I Had to Compromise Many Times.”

Talking about the reality faced by newcomers, Tridha said: “When a new artist enters the industry, they have a desire to prove themselves. As a result, they compromise on many things. Some compromises need to be made at the beginning, but there is another side to this situation.”

Tridha Choudhury Journey

The actress also spoke about her journey in the industry. Tridha said she has compromised a lot on her remuneration while working with top production houses. She said the compromises were not always forced, sometimes made out of professional respect and the value of the experience of working with established brands.“I worked a lot of overtime.

Tridha Choudhury started her acting career in the year 2013 and has worked in Bengali, South Indian, and Hindi films. Apart from films, she has also made her mark with several successful web series and digital projects.

Big Production Houses Help Build Careers

Tridha also shared her experiences of working overtime for big production houses. She admitted that many actors are happy to overwork because projects from reputed banners can give a big boost to their careers. 

Big Production Houses Help Build Careers. While recognizing the challenges, Tridha also highlighted the benefits of working with big banners. 

She said that big production houses invest a lot of money in advertising artists, which helps them gain recognition and build better careers in the industry. Tridha Choudhury’s Latest Film ‘Aakhri Sawaal’

Tridha Choudhury’s Latest Film ‘Aakhri Sawaal’

Tridha has been in the news lately for her latest film, ‘Aakhri Sawaal’.The film was released in theatres on May 15 and features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, and Neetu Chandra. 

ALSO READ: Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry

RELATED News

K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Humshakal’ Goes Viral; ‘Same Smile, Same Eyes’ Fans Stunned After Seeing Emotional Video | WATCH

Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

LATEST NEWS

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal India’s Next T20 Superstar? What This 4000-Run Milestone Means for His Future

Horoscope Tomorrow (18 May 2026): Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

What Is K Rajan’s Net Worth? Inside the Veteran Tamil Producer’s Career, Earnings, Financial Struggles and Legacy

Monsoon 2026, Andaman Nicobar Weather Update: When Will Rains Reach Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra And Other Indian States?

‘In-laws Called Her Prostitute, Forced To Terminate Pregnancy’: Shocker In Bhopal Army Official’s Sister’s Murder Case

PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained

‘I Love You’ Message Left Behind 70+ Taps Stolen From Congress Office in Chattisgarh | WATCH

Throwing Non-Veg Food Remains In Ganga Can Hurt Hindu Sentiments: Allahabad High Court On Iftar Party Row

Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Dance To ‘Tera Ho Jaun’, Viral Reunion Wins Hearts

Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry
Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry
Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry
Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry

QUICK LINKS