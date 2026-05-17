Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face in the Entertainment Industry

A lot of actresses from the entertainment industry have spoken about the struggles and compromises that often come with a career. Now, actress Tridha Choudhury has come out with her own experiences, revealing the pressures that newcomers face in their attempt to make their mark in showbiz. The actress spoke about the changing nature of the industry, the pressures young artists face, and the tough decisions many actors take early in their careers. Tridha Choudhury on New Actors Carefully Signing Projects

Tridha shared about the approach of newcomers towards projects these days and said that things are not the same anymore. She said that the artists these days are more aware and cautious while signing the contracts. She said actors today want to know everything about a project, the good and the bad, before making a professional commitment. “I Had to Compromise Many Times.”

Talking about the reality faced by newcomers, Tridha said: “When a new artist enters the industry, they have a desire to prove themselves. As a result, they compromise on many things. Some compromises need to be made at the beginning, but there is another side to this situation.”

Tridha Choudhury Journey

The actress also spoke about her journey in the industry. Tridha said she has compromised a lot on her remuneration while working with top production houses. She said the compromises were not always forced, sometimes made out of professional respect and the value of the experience of working with established brands.“I worked a lot of overtime.

Tridha Choudhury started her acting career in the year 2013 and has worked in Bengali, South Indian, and Hindi films. Apart from films, she has also made her mark with several successful web series and digital projects.

Big Production Houses Help Build Careers

Tridha also shared her experiences of working overtime for big production houses. She admitted that many actors are happy to overwork because projects from reputed banners can give a big boost to their careers.

Big Production Houses Help Build Careers. While recognizing the challenges, Tridha also highlighted the benefits of working with big banners.

She said that big production houses invest a lot of money in advertising artists, which helps them gain recognition and build better careers in the industry. Tridha Choudhury’s Latest Film ‘Aakhri Sawaal’



Tridha Choudhury’s Latest Film ‘Aakhri Sawaal’

Tridha has been in the news lately for her latest film, ‘Aakhri Sawaal’.The film was released in theatres on May 15 and features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, and Neetu Chandra.



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