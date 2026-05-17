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Home > Entertainment News > K Rajan Once Threatened Chinmayi Sripaada Over #MeToo Movement, Warned Singer ‘Have People Who Can Destroy You’

K Rajan Once Threatened Chinmayi Sripaada Over #MeToo Movement, Warned Singer ‘Have People Who Can Destroy You’

Late Tamil producer K Rajan had often faced backlash over controversial remarks at public events. A past viral incident from a film promotion resurfaced online after singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticised his comments toward a female actress.

K Rajan dies by suicide at 85 (IMAGE: X)
K Rajan dies by suicide at 85 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 21:45 IST

K RAJAN DEATH: Veteran film producer K Rajan of the Tamil film industry died by suicide at the age of 85 in Chennai. If the latest reports are to be believed, he jumped off the Adayar Bridge in Chennai. In the film industry, K. Rajan was a prominent personality and served as a producer, writer, director and actor. He started his film career as a producer in the early 1980s, and went on to produce several movies over the years, including Doubles, Aval Paavam, Ninaikoatha Naaliai and others.

K Rajan Top Controversies

K Rajan, who was both a film producer and president of the Distributors Association, has never been away from controversies. He apparently earned himself a bad reputation for passing obscene comments on actors and vulgarity on actresses. In one such instance, K Rajan was seen displaying his notorious nature as he made some obscene comments about the actor of film P2.

When K Rajan Passed Obscene Remarks At An Actress On Stage

During an event to promote film P2, K Rajan came to the stage and began addressing the female actress of the film. In the process, he started insulting the female by referring to her as ‘snacks and savouries from Punjab’. She must not be tampered with because he is quoting from a song which has been written by Snehan.

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The lyricist, seen laughing on stage alongside the film’s music director Snehan, along with other team members, could be observed laughing along with her. However, netizens have noticed that she seemed embarrassed with the whole episode.

When singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out K Rajan

Quoting the Twitter post, singer and voice actor Chinmayi Sripaada observed, “It is evident that the girl is very clearly uncomfortable but smiling because she wants to be spared of the name tag ‘Trouble Maker.’ Rajan, who is notorious for being a bully in several such events, is the same person whom people like Radha Ravi invite for such shows to ensure his statements go viral.”

What is even more disturbing is the fact that all those people on the stage who are clapping and making fun of it lack the guts to criticize the awful behaviour of the man on the stage.”

When K Rajan threatened Chinmayi over #MeToo movement

K Rajan had earlier lambasted Chinmayi for calling out Vairamuthu in the #MeToo Movement. At the audio launch, a couple of days ago, producer K Rajan threatened to “destroy” Chinmayi for alleging that lyricist Vairamuthu harassed her sexually.

On top of being denied work, she’s also been name-called and s**t-shamed by members of the film industry and the general public as well. Tamil film producer K Rajan threatened Chinmayi at the audio preview of Tamil film Para saying he will destroy her for ‘tarnishing’ Vairamuthu’s name.

K Rajan was to speak at the event and his controversial speech garnered a lot of social media limelight. He replied, “After Kannadasan, Valee is one of the popular lyricists of Kollywood. A lady (Chinmayi) just said that she would slap him if she met him the next time and it happened 15 years ago, she’s just bringing it up in order to gain publicity. What is her motive to discuss it now? I have 50 women in my area that are able to take her down, don’t ruin his reputation for your cheap publicity, if you destroy his peace, I have a few women with me that will destroy you.”

MUST READ: Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

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K Rajan Once Threatened Chinmayi Sripaada Over #MeToo Movement, Warned Singer ‘Have People Who Can Destroy You’
Tags: K Rajan ageK Rajan controversiesK Rajan deathK Rajan producer

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K Rajan Once Threatened Chinmayi Sripaada Over #MeToo Movement, Warned Singer ‘Have People Who Can Destroy You’
K Rajan Once Threatened Chinmayi Sripaada Over #MeToo Movement, Warned Singer ‘Have People Who Can Destroy You’
K Rajan Once Threatened Chinmayi Sripaada Over #MeToo Movement, Warned Singer ‘Have People Who Can Destroy You’
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