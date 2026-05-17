Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Humshakal’ Goes Viral; ‘Same Smile, Same Eyes’ Fans Stunned After Seeing Emotional Video | WATCH

A young man’s video is going viral online as people say he looks just like late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans are getting emotional because the clip reminds them of the late actor’s expressions, hairstyle and charm. The viral video shows the young man smiling and posing for the camera, just like SSR. Many people are calling him “Sushant Singh’s carbon copy” and feeling nostalgic.

Viral Video Makes Social Media Users Emotional

The man in the video is reportedly social media creator Donim Ayaan, who has now grabbed massive attention online for looking “exactly” like Sushant Singh Rajput. From his smile and eyes to his hairstyle and facial expressions, fans believe the similarity between the two is “uncanny.”

The viral reel soon raked across thousands of likes and comments, with many emotional fans pouring into the comments section and sharing their thoughts. Several users wrote that “for a moment it was like seeing Sushant again.” Others called the resemblance “nature’s miracle.”

‘Same Smile, Same Eyes’: Fans Grow Emotional

Social media users grew emotional as they reacted to the viral video, with many comments centred around how closely Ayaan’s eyes and smile resembled Sushant Singh Rajput’s signature expressions from his films and interviews.

“Same smile, same eyes…feels unreal,” read a viral comment. “For a second I thought Sushant was back,” commented another user. Many fans even requested the lookalike to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, claiming his uncanny resemblance could prove emotionally therapeutic for those who continue to hold the late actor close in their hearts.

Apart from the comparisons, the emotional reactions are also a testament to how Sushant Singh Rajput continues to live on in the minds of fans even years after his death.

Why Sushant Singh Rajput Continues To Have A Massive Fan Following

Sushant Singh Rajput is still one of the most loved actors in Bollywood because of his roles in popular films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath among others. Before making his Bollywood debut, he was a household name due to his appearance on the television show Pavitra Rishta.

Even years after his death in June 2020, fan pages, tribute videos and nostalgia edits on the late actor continue to trend on social media at periodic intervals while interview videos, quotes and scenes from his films continue to garner millions of views online.

Internet Divided Over The Viral Lookalike Trend

While a chunk of fans is expressing its emotional attachment and nostalgia, several users also reminded others that the viral creator is a different individual with his own identity. A section of social media users felt relentless comparisons with Sushant Singh Rajput could even prove to be overwhelming.

However, the viral video continues to dominate online conversations, as proof of how Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy and emotional connection with audiences continues to remain invincible even years after the late actor’s death.

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