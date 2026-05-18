IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 17 After DC vs KKR—KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL has 10 teams- Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It is the most competitive T20 league in the world. Both sides have a mix of young home-grown talent and experienced overseas players.

DC Beat RR In IPL 2026

Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul smashed fluent half-centuries to help Delhi Capitals chase down a competitive Rajasthan Royals total and register a five-wicket win in their IPL 2026 encounter in New Delhi on Sunday. Porel, playing only his third IPL match of the season, looked in fine touch with his 31-ball 51, while KL Rahul bounced back from a couple of underwhelming outings with a composed 56 off 42 deliveries to see Delhi Capitals complete the chase of 194 in 19.2 overs.

IPL 2026 Points Table After DC vs RR

The league stage format will be played with 10 teams divided into two groups like Indian Premier League 2023. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and plays the teams in the other group once. It gives more meaning to the group vs. group rivalries and connects all the franchises together. Top 4 teams qualify for the play offs after the league phase. 1 Introduction The two best teams clash for a spot in the final. The Eliminator is for the 3rd & 4th teams. None more native. Loser of Qualifier 1 vs. Loser of Eliminator in Qualifier 2. “Whoever wins this match will be going to the final. This is a points table. In case of teams tied on points, net run rate will be the tie breaker. Delhi Capitals are at 7th position with this win. Rajasthan stay fifth.

Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 RCB (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 +1.065 2 GT 13 8 5 0 16 +0.400 3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 +0.331 4 PBKS 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227 5 RR 12 6 6 0 12 +0.027 6 CSK 12 6 6 0 12 +0.027 7 DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 8 KKR 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 9 MI (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 LSG (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

Points Table Updated After DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match

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