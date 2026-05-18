Two Jets Collide Mid-Air At Idaho Air Show: Is Mountain Home Air Force Base Under Lockdown?

The Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho was reportedly placed under lockdown after two US Navy aircraft crashed into each other mid-air during an air show on Sunday. The accident took place during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show and reportedly involved a Navy Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and a Boeing EA-18G Growler.

Videos shared online shows the jets colliding in the air before bursting into flames and breaking apart. Witnesses said they saw four parachutes coming down after the crash, indicating that crew members may have ejected safely before the aircraft went down.



So far, there has been no official confirmation about any deaths or injuries in the incident.

Emergency teams rushed to the crash site, and military authorities are expected to launch an investigation to find out what caused the accident.

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show is a public aviation event held at Mountain Home Air Force Base, which is located south-east of Boise.



This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.

Also Read: ‘Won’t Be Anything Left Of Them’: Trump Says ‘Clock Is Ticking’ As Iran Faces Fresh Threats