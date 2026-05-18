Eid Al-Adha 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman And Pakistan Announce Dates Of Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the UAE and Oman have confirmed the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon, signalling the beginning of the last month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha will therefore be celebrated on Thursday, May 27.

The announcement was shared by Haramain Info, the official social media handle of Saudi Arabia’s religious authorities. “The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, the blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, and Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, 27th May 2026, in shā Allāh. May Allāh grant the hujjāj a safe, accepted and spiritually uplifting Hajj, ease every stage of their journey, and return them home forgiven like the day they were born. Aameen,” it posted.





Countries Confirm Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting Ahead Of Eid al-Adha 2026



Several countries, including Turkey, Tunisia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, had already announced the dates for the beginning of Dhul Hijjah and Eid al-Adha 2026.

Oman became the first country to officially confirm the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon. Pakistan has also confirmed the moon sighting, meaning Eid will be celebrated there on the same day as in Saudi Arabia.





Saudi Supreme Court Urged Muslims To Look For Crescent Moon

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had urged Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon on the evening of Sunday, the 30th of Dhu al-Qa‘dah, according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to the 29th of Dhu al-Qa‘dah 1447 AH as per the Supreme Court’s ruling falling on May 17, 2026.





Abu Dhabi Observatory Livestreams Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting

Meanwhile, the Seal Astronomical Observatory, linked to the International Astronomy Center in Abu Dhabi, has been livestreaming the moon sighting process for the crescent of Dhu al-Hijjah on Sunday. However, no final announcement has been made yet.

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