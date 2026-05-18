‘Won’t Be Anything Left Of Them’: Trump Says ‘Clock Is Ticking’ As Iran Faces Fresh Threats

After Iran gave a lukewarm response to the US’ five-point proposal for talks, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning. Trump said that if Iran does not agree to a deal soon, the country could face serious consequences.

“For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. Time is of the essence,” Trump posted on social media platform, Truth Social.





US-Iran Talks Hit Roadblock Over Nuclear Demands

Trump’s latest warning came on Sunday, just hours after he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the possibility of fresh conflict with Iran. Trump also updated Netanyahu about his recent visit to China, according to Israeli news outlet Kan.

Earlier, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reports, the US had shared a five-point proposal that included transferring uranium to Washington and placing restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear programme.



According to the report, the US also declined to release even 25 per cent of Iran’s frozen assets and refused to compensate for the damage caused to Iran during the war.



Iran Rejects Key US Conditions, Demands End To Blockade

In its earlier proposal, Iran had asked for the war to stop on all fronts, including in Lebanon, which remains a major issue with Israel. Tehran also demanded that the US end the naval blockade on Iranian ports.

More than a month has passed since the US and Iran agreed to a fragile ceasefire, but talks have made little progress as both sides continue to stand firm on their demands. At the same time, efforts to end the conflict have not succeeded, with the war continuing to disrupt global energy supplies, pushing oil prices higher and affecting markets worldwide.



Trump Faces Pressure As Iran Conflict Impacts US Economy

The war has put heavy pressure on the American economy and is quickly becoming a political challenge for Republican President Donald Trump ahead of the November midterm elections. According to officials familiar with the discussions, Trump wants a deal to end the conflict, but Iran’s refusal to accept his demands or back down on its nuclear programme has once again raised the possibility of military action.

Also Read: Iran Slams US’ ‘One-Sided’ 5-Point Peace Deal As Washington Demands Uranium Transfer And Offers No War Compensation