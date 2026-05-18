Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

Delhi is likely to see another very hot and dry day on Monday, 18, 2026 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the temperature could go up to 44 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to linger around 26 degrees Celsius so the night will also stay pretty warm. At the same time, Bengaluru people is likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days which will bring some relief from the warm weather. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), different parts of the country are set to experience completely different weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Today

The rising temperature in Delhi is mostly happening because the skies are clear and the hot northwesterly winds keep blowing through. Weather experts say that with no cloud cover, direct sunlight heats the ground super quick so the day feels even more scorching also less comfortable for people outside.

People should stay alert since the temperature keeps rising and a heatwave is hovering over the city. Try to avoid direct contact with sunlight or don’t stay in the sun for too long as it can lead to dehydration, heavy tiredness, dizziness, and other heat-related health issues.

For those working outside, they should drink plenty of water, wear light cotton clothes, and take frequent pauses in shady or cooler places.

On Sunday, the humidity in Delhi was at approximately 28 percent that;s why the air was dry but still it did not keep the temperature down. Residents will see a similar pattern on Monday as well that could make it hard for people to remain outdoor specially between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Bangalore Weather Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru may witness rainfall along with thunderstorms on Monday, May 18, 2026. The temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 23 degrees Clesius to 33 degrees Clesius through out the day.

Humidity level in Bangalore might range between 45% to 70% though it seems no major weather warning has been announced.

Still the IMD has put Bengaluru and major parts of Karnataka under a yellow alert for the next three days. Even an orange alert has been issued for some areas of South Karnataka over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai is experiencing a hot and very humid day with dry heat plus cloudy skies which is making it more uncomfortable than usual. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre RMC, the city temperature is expected to stay in the range of 33 degrees to 34 degrees.

But because the humidity is hovering around 71 percent, the overall feel can rise up to 41 degrees to 43 degrees.

Meanwhile, nearby regions like Thane and Pune are under alerts for thunderstorms and rain, but it will not have an impact on Mumbai’s weather.

Also Read: Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Bangalore Weather Yellow Alert Issued For Thunderstorm, Rainfall; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad