Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today aliens Drone Strike Cricket news Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

Delhi is set to face intense heatwave conditions with temperatures likely to touch 44°C, while Bengaluru may witness rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. Mumbai will continue to experience hot and humid weather as IMD issues weather updates for major Indian cities.

Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning. Photo:AI
Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning. Photo:AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 09:48 IST

Delhi is likely to see another very hot and dry day on Monday, 18, 2026 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the temperature could go up to 44 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to linger around 26 degrees Celsius so the night will also stay pretty warm. At the same time, Bengaluru people is likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days which will bring some relief from the warm weather. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), different parts of the country are set to experience completely different weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Today 

The rising temperature in Delhi is mostly happening because the skies are clear and the hot northwesterly winds keep blowing through. Weather experts say that with no cloud cover, direct sunlight heats the ground super quick so the day feels even more scorching also less comfortable for people outside. 

People should stay alert since the temperature keeps rising and a heatwave is hovering over the city. Try to avoid direct contact with sunlight or don’t stay in the sun for too long as it can lead to dehydration, heavy tiredness, dizziness, and other heat-related health issues. 

You Might Be Interested In

For those working outside, they should drink plenty of water, wear light cotton clothes, and take frequent pauses in shady or cooler places. 

On Sunday, the humidity in Delhi was at approximately 28 percent that;s why the air was dry but still it did not keep the temperature down. Residents will see a similar pattern on Monday as well that could make it hard for people to remain outdoor specially between 12 pm and 4 pm. 

Bangalore Weather Today 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru may witness rainfall along with thunderstorms on Monday, May 18, 2026. The temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 23 degrees Clesius to 33 degrees Clesius through out the day. 

Humidity level in Bangalore might range between 45% to 70% though it seems no major weather warning has been announced. 

Still the IMD has put Bengaluru and major parts of Karnataka under a yellow alert for the next three days. Even an orange alert has been issued for some areas of South Karnataka over the next 24 hours. 

Mumbai Weather Today 

Mumbai is experiencing a hot and very humid day with dry heat plus cloudy skies which is making it more uncomfortable than usual. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre RMC, the city temperature is expected to stay in the range of 33 degrees to 34 degrees. 

But because the humidity is hovering around 71 percent, the overall feel can rise up to 41 degrees to 43 degrees. 

Meanwhile, nearby regions like Thane and Pune are under alerts for thunderstorms and rain, but it will not have an impact on Mumbai’s weather.

Also Read: Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Bangalore Weather Yellow Alert Issued For Thunderstorm, Rainfall; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai
Tags: Bangalore weather todaychennai weatherDelhi weather todayimdIPL match todayKerala weatherKodaikanalMumbai weather updatephuket weatherweather forecast toda

RELATED News

What Is K Rajan’s Net Worth? Inside the Veteran Tamil Producer’s Career, Earnings, Financial Struggles and Legacy

Monsoon 2026, Andaman Nicobar Weather Update: When Will Rains Reach Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra And Other Indian States?

‘In-laws Called Her Prostitute, Forced To Terminate Pregnancy’: Shocker In Bhopal Army Official’s Sister’s Murder Case

‘I Love You’ Message Left Behind 70+ Taps Stolen From Congress Office in Chattisgarh | WATCH

Throwing Non-Veg Food Remains In Ganga Can Hurt Hindu Sentiments: Allahabad High Court On Iftar Party Row

LATEST NEWS

CBSE 12th Revaluation Process 2026: New Fees, Refund Rules And Rechecking Dates Explained

Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

Trump Shares Ominous Middle East Map With US Flag Overlay, Arrows Pointing At Iran – Is US Preparing For Another War? Here’s What It Means

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell

How Imran Khan Was Removed From Power: New Leaked Cable Reveals US, Pakistan Army Role

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process

Why Iran Is Threatening the Subsea Cables Beneath the Strait of Hormuz

Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Donald Trump Spotted With Naked Alien? US President Shares Bizarre Images, Leaves Internet Stunned

Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai
Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai
Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai
Weather Today 18 May 2026: Delhi Braces For 44°C Heatwave, Bengaluru Under Rain, Thunderstorm Warning; Check IMD Forecast For Kerala, Mumbai, Chennai

QUICK LINKS