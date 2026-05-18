From India to the World: Naman Gosalia and AnginaX Are Taking Cardiovascular Prevention to the Global Stage

Geneva [Switzerland], May 16: In a proud moment for India, Naman Gosalia’s consistent advocacy for making cardiovascular prevention the default, not optional, is now bringing India-born AnginaX into global healthcare and public-health conversations alongside presidents of leading cardiology societies, global healthcare leaders, policymakers, institutions, and international public-health stakeholders from across the world.

His growing voice on prevention-first healthcare has led to invitations to discussions at World Heart Federation forums and broader health-policy conversations aligned with the United Nations ecosystem, where the future of cardiovascular prevention is increasingly becoming a global priority.

For decades, healthcare systems around the world have largely focused on treating heart attacks after they happen.

Naman Gosalia believes the future of healthcare will be defined by something far more important: preventing them before they begin. That belief is now taking India-born AnginaX onto the global stage.

At a time when cardiovascular disease claims nearly 18 million lives annually worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, Gosalia has become a leading advocate for moving healthcare earlier, before symptoms, before emergencies, and before patients reach catastrophic stages of disease.

As the Founder of AnginaX, he is leading a prevention-first cardiovascular model that integrates advanced medical science, precise preventive pathways, and intelligent systems into a single, continuous approach to lifelong cardiovascular health.

The objective is ambitious but deeply human: to ensure people do not enter healthcare for the first time only after a crisis begins.

During a recent podcast conversation on GunjanShouts, Gosalia summarized the philosophy behind the movement:

“Our fight is against the disease. We don’t want to save lives only at the ICU; we want to protect lives much earlier, while people are still at home.”

His advocacy is increasingly resonating across clinicians, hospitals, policymakers, and public-health stakeholders exploring how prevention can become a continuous layer integrated into routine healthcare delivery at a real population scale.

Through AnginaX, Gosalia has brought together cardiologists, physicians, scientists, researchers, engineers, and technologists around one mission: shifting healthcare from reactive treatment toward continuous cardiovascular health building.

Rather than positioning prevention as occasional screening, the vision focuses on enabling earlier awareness and action before cardiovascular disease progresses toward angina, heart attack, stroke, or catastrophic events.

Healthcare systems globally continue to face rising chronic disease burden, increasing emergency care costs, and overwhelmed infrastructures. In that environment, prevention is no longer being viewed as a future aspiration.

It is increasingly becoming a necessity.

For many across India, this represents a proud moment, an Indian-born prevention vision beginning to influence how the world approaches cardiovascular health at a population scale.

And while the conversations around AnginaX continue to expand internationally, Gosalia’s central message remains remarkably clear:

“The future of healthcare will not be defined by how well we treat heart attacks; but by how effectively we prevent them.”

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