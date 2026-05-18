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Home > Middle east > UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds

UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and the other emirates in the UAE will have skies that're hard to see through. The winds will be strong. The humidity will go up at night. The UAE will be like this because of the weather. The weather in the UAE is not good, for people who do not like heat. The UAE weather is hot. The temperature is high.

UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 11:39 IST

The weather in the United Arab Emirates is really bad today, May 18 2026. It is dusty and humid. The United Arab Emirates is experiencing temperatures in major emirates like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman. The National Center of Meteorology issued a forecast. The weather in the United Arab Emirates will be fair. It will be hazy and dusty at times. This is because of winds that carry sand particles across open areas in the United Arab Emirates. The authorities are warning people that it will be humid in the evening and at night. This will be especially true in areas of the United Arab Emirates. People who live in the United Arab Emirates should drink a lot of water. Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. The United Arab Emirates can be very hot, in the afternoon.

Dusty and Hazy Conditions Across UAE Today

The National Center of Meteorology said that northwesterly winds will blow across parts of the country today. This will cause dust to blow around and make it hard to see in desert areas.

In areas like Dubai and Sharjah it will still be quite humid. The temperature is a bit lower than week.

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Weather experts also said that the air quality will be bad in some areas. This is because of the dust particles that are floating in the air and the dry conditions. The dust and haze will be a problem, in the UAE today.

UAE Temperature Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Other Emirates 

Emirate Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature
Dubai 34°C 27°C
Abu Dhabi 38°C 27°C
Sharjah 37°C 26°C
Ajman 36°C 28°C
Ras Al Khaimah 38°C 25°C
Fujairah 38°C 29°C
Al Ain 42°C 27°C

Today the temperature is going to be really high in places that’re not near the sea like Al Ain. The temperature in Al Ain may go up, to 42°C when it is afternoon. Al Ain is going to be very hot today.

Humidity Levels to Rise Tonight

The weather is going to get humid tonight. This means it will feel muggy outside especially near the coast and on islands. It might get a bit hazy and hard to see on highways and lying areas at night.

If you need to drive at night be careful because there might be mist in some areas.

Summer Heat Getting Stronger in the UAE

The UAE is already feeling the heat of summer. Some places have had temperatures to the usual high for this time of year. Experts think it might get even hotter in areas, over the next few weeks.

The National Center of Meteorology says people should stay out of the sunlight when its hot outside and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. They want to make sure everyone stays safe in the humid weather.

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UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds
Tags: abu dhabi temperature todaydubai humidity todaydubai weather may 18 2026Sharjah weather updateUAE heatwave newsUAE temperature todayUAE weather forecast 2026uae weather today

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UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds

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UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds
UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds
UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds
UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds

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