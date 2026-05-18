UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds

The weather in the United Arab Emirates is really bad today, May 18 2026. It is dusty and humid. The United Arab Emirates is experiencing temperatures in major emirates like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman. The National Center of Meteorology issued a forecast. The weather in the United Arab Emirates will be fair. It will be hazy and dusty at times. This is because of winds that carry sand particles across open areas in the United Arab Emirates. The authorities are warning people that it will be humid in the evening and at night. This will be especially true in areas of the United Arab Emirates. People who live in the United Arab Emirates should drink a lot of water. Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. The United Arab Emirates can be very hot, in the afternoon.

Dusty and Hazy Conditions Across UAE Today

The National Center of Meteorology said that northwesterly winds will blow across parts of the country today. This will cause dust to blow around and make it hard to see in desert areas.

In areas like Dubai and Sharjah it will still be quite humid. The temperature is a bit lower than week.

Weather experts also said that the air quality will be bad in some areas. This is because of the dust particles that are floating in the air and the dry conditions. The dust and haze will be a problem, in the UAE today.

UAE Temperature Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Other Emirates

Emirate Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Dubai 34°C 27°C Abu Dhabi 38°C 27°C Sharjah 37°C 26°C Ajman 36°C 28°C Ras Al Khaimah 38°C 25°C Fujairah 38°C 29°C Al Ain 42°C 27°C

Today the temperature is going to be really high in places that’re not near the sea like Al Ain. The temperature in Al Ain may go up, to 42°C when it is afternoon. Al Ain is going to be very hot today.