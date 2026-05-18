XLRI Jamshedpur announces the Second Batch of Public Policy & Sustainable Leadership (PPSL)

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], May 16: Building on the successful launch of its pioneering executive education initiative in public policy and leadership, XLRI – Xavier School of Management has commenced admissions for the second batch of its flagship Public Policy & Sustainable Leadership (PPSL) programme.

Launched in collaboration with the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India, PPSL, the one-year hybrid executive programme, has emerged as a distinctive interdisciplinary platform bringing together policymakers, administrators, academicians, development professionals, sustainability practitioners, and professionals from the private sector under one academic ecosystem. One of the unique elements of the programme is the eclectic class mix comprising both government-sponsored candidates and self-sponsored candidates.

The inaugural cohort includes officers from the Government of India (IAS, IPS, IFoS, and State Civil Service officers) and various state governments, senior professionals from UN Women, PSI India, Council on Energy, Environment & Water (CEEW), PCI India, IBM Research Labs, and academicians from public administration institutes.

The 180-hour programme has been carefully designed to accommodate working professionals through a hybrid delivery format combining two short immersive campus residencies with interactive online sessions held on Sundays. It offers a multidisciplinary curriculum covering public policy, public finance, public management, public systems, governance, sustainability, leadership, stakeholder engagement, business strategies & non-market strategies, and emerging developmental challenges.

Speaking about the programme’s relevance and impact, Prof. Kalyan Bhaskar, Associate Professor, XLRI and Programme Director of PPSL, stated:

“The PPSL programme reflects XLRI’s larger vision of creating responsible leadership at the intersection of public policy, governance, civil society, and public value creation. The diversity of the participants enriches classroom discussions, peer learning, and enables meaningful dialogue between administration, academia, development sector, and industry.”

With increasing complexities in public policy, governance, sustainability transitions, and public administration, the programme aims to create a new generation of leaders capable of designing inclusive, ethical, and evidence-driven solutions for society.

The second batch is expected to further strengthen the programme’s relevance by fostering collaborative learning among officers, practitioners, and professionals working across public systems and developmental institutions.

The last date for application is 18th August 2026. The program commences on 18th September 2026 with the inaugural campus component at XLRI Jamshedpur.

More details about the programme, eligibility, and admissions are available at the XLRI website.

Link: https://application-portal.xlri.ac.in/ppsl

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