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Home > Education News > Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has confirmed that the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be announced soon.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 12:43 IST

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 declaration date has been officially announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. Students who appeared for the Kerala DHSE Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their scores online through multiple official websites once the link is activated. The board will first make the announcement through an official press conference. After the announcement, students can access their provisional marksheet online via the roll number and date of birth login. Given the pivotal role that the Plus Two result plays in admission to graduate programmes as well as eligibility for entrance examinations, thousands of students across Kerala have been awaiting the announcement.

When Will the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Be Announced

DHSE Kerala has officially announced the Kerala Class 12 results date as May 22, 2026. The Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will be available online very soon, once the official press conference is over. Students should keep their login information ready before time so they don’t face any delay.

The Kerala Plus Two examination is one of the most important school-level examinations in the state. Thousands of students from science, commerce and humanities streams appear for the examination every year.

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Where Will the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Be Declared

Students will be able to check their Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2026 through various official portals. The main websites where the result link will be activated are keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Apart from the websites, students can check their scores through DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services. The board has started several digital platforms to make sure getting the results is easy, especially during the huge online traffic on the result day.

How To Download Kerala DHSE Result 2026 Online

The Kerala 12th results for Plus Two provisional marksheets will be made available by the Kerala Board through a simple procedure to its students online.

Students can visit the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in to get their result window. On the homepage, they will have to tap on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link. After entering the roll number and date of birth in the given fields, students need to submit the details to get their result. The provisional marksheet will be displayed on the window, which students are advised to download and save a copy of for future use till original certificates are issued by the respective schools.

What details will be mentioned on the Kerala Plus Two marksheet

The provisional marksheet that will be made available online will mention different academic and personal details of students. These include the name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, grades and qualifying status. Students should carefully check all the details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it. In case of any error or mistake in personal details or marks, students should immediately report it to their respective schools or DHSE Kerala authorities.

Why is the Kerala Plus Two result important to students

The Kerala Plus Two result is a crucial milestone for students who want to take admissions in colleges and universities in India and abroad. During college admissions, scholarship and professional entrance examination eligibility criteria, the scores of Class 12 are considered. The DHSE Kerala result will also form the basis of supplementary examinations and other academic procedures for students who may not be satisfied with their marks. Now that the result date is known, students and parents from across the state are eagerly awaiting more updates from DHSE Kerala ahead of May 22. 

Also Read: TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps
Tags: Kerala Class 12 result dateKerala DHSEKerala DHSE Result 2026Kerala Plus Two marksheetKerala Plus Two Result 2026

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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Soon At keralaresults.nic.in: Check DHSE Result Release Date, Websites, And Marksheet Download Steps

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