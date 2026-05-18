IRCTC Booking Open for Bengaluru–Mumbai Train: Check Route, Fare & Full Details

The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will go from Karnataka to Maharashtra. It will stop at important railway stations on the way.

The train will pass through some stations like:

Tumakuru

Davanagere

Hubballi

Belagavi

Miraj

Pune

The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will cover a distance of over 1,100 kilometres. This will help people who travel for work or education or just to visit places or for medical treatment. The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express route is made to help people from Karnataka and Maharashtra travel easily. Railway officials want the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express to make it easy for people to go to cities, in both states.

According to railway authorities the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will run two times a week. It will leave Bengaluru on some weekdays. Come back from Mumbai on other days.

The train journey will likely take 22 to 24 hours. This time may change depending on how the train runs and where it stops. Railway officials said they have planned the timings so that passengers can travel overnight.

Passengers are advised to check the updated Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train schedules, on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website before booking. The final timings of the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express may change a bit after some adjustments.

IRCTC Booking Process: How to Book Tickets Online Step-by-Step

You can book tickets for the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website or with the Rail Connect application. To do this you need to log in to your IRCTC account. Then you have to enter where you are starting from and where you are going.

You also need to select the date you want to travel and choose the kind of seat you want on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express before you pay for your ticket online. The Indian Railways lets you book your ticket for the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express up to 60 days before you travel for trains. For the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express if you want to book a ticket at the minute you can do something called Tatkal booking.

Tatkal booking for the air conditioned classes on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express starts at 10 AM the day before you travel. If you want to book a Sleeper class ticket, on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express Tatkal booking starts at 11 AM the day before you travel on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express.

Ticket Fare Breakdown: Class-Wise Pricing and Seat Availability

Railway officials told us that the train will have types of travel classes. These include Sleeper Class, Third AC, Second AC and General coaches. The fares are not fixed yet. They will depend on how many people want to travel and how many seatsre available.. Here are some estimated prices:

Sleeper Class: Rs 700 to Rs 900

Third AC: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,300

Second AC: Rs 2,800, to Rs 3,500

If you want to book a ticket you can check if there are seats and how much the ticket will cost. You can do this on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website. They will have all the information.

Benefits of the New Bengaluru–Mumbai Train for Travelers