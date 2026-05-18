IRCTC Booking Open for Bengaluru–Mumbai Train: Check Route, Fare & Full Details

Indian Railways has started taking bookings for the Bengaluru to Mumbai Express train. This train gives people another way to travel directly between two of the cities in India. It has been a time, almost thirty years since the last direct train started running on this route. The Bengaluru to Mumbai Express train will make it a lot easier for people to travel like those who go to work students, tourists and people who travel every day. The train will run two times a week. Will connect Karnataka and Maharashtra through big train stations. You can buy tickets for the Bengaluru to Mumbai Express train on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website and, on their app.
Bengaluru–Mumbai Train Launch: Official Announcement and Key Details
The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train is a train that was started by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This is part of the Indian Railways plan to make it easier for people to travel between India and western India. The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will go from SMVT Bengaluru to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.
The people in charge of the railway said that the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will help reduce the number of people using the trains that go on this route.
The railway people also said that the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train is the train that goes directly from Bengaluru to Mumbai in about 30 years. This is a deal for people who travel from Bengaluru to Mumbai all the time. The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will make things easier, for these people.
Bengaluru to Mumbai Train Route, Distance and Major Stops
The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train is a train that was started by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This is part of the Indian Railways plan to make it easier for people to travel between India and western India. The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will go from SMVT Bengaluru to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.
The people in charge of the railway said that the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will help reduce the number of people using the trains that go on this route.
The railway people also said that the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train is the train that goes directly from Bengaluru to Mumbai in about 30 years. This is a deal for people who travel from Bengaluru to Mumbai all the time. The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will make things easier, for these people.
The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will go from Karnataka to Maharashtra. It will stop at important railway stations on the way.
The train will pass through some stations like:
Tumakuru
Davanagere
Hubballi
Belagavi
Miraj
Pune
The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will cover a distance of over 1,100 kilometres. This will help people who travel for work or education or just to visit places or for medical treatment. The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express route is made to help people from Karnataka and Maharashtra travel easily. Railway officials want the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express to make it easy for people to go to cities, in both states.
Train Timings, Frequency and Journey Duration Explained
According to railway authorities the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will run two times a week. It will leave Bengaluru on some weekdays. Come back from Mumbai on other days.
The train journey will likely take 22 to 24 hours. This time may change depending on how the train runs and where it stops. Railway officials said they have planned the timings so that passengers can travel overnight.
Passengers are advised to check the updated Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train schedules, on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website before booking. The final timings of the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express may change a bit after some adjustments.
IRCTC Booking Process: How to Book Tickets Online Step-by-Step
You can book tickets for the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website or with the Rail Connect application. To do this you need to log in to your IRCTC account. Then you have to enter where you are starting from and where you are going.
You also need to select the date you want to travel and choose the kind of seat you want on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express before you pay for your ticket online. The Indian Railways lets you book your ticket for the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express up to 60 days before you travel for trains. For the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express if you want to book a ticket at the minute you can do something called Tatkal booking.
Tatkal booking for the air conditioned classes on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express starts at 10 AM the day before you travel. If you want to book a Sleeper class ticket, on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express Tatkal booking starts at 11 AM the day before you travel on the Bengaluru–Mumbai Express.
Ticket Fare Breakdown: Class-Wise Pricing and Seat Availability
Railway officials told us that the train will have types of travel classes. These include Sleeper Class, Third AC, Second AC and General coaches. The fares are not fixed yet. They will depend on how many people want to travel and how many seatsre available.. Here are some estimated prices:
Sleeper Class: Rs 700 to Rs 900
Third AC: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,300
Second AC: Rs 2,800, to Rs 3,500
If you want to book a ticket you can check if there are seats and how much the ticket will cost. You can do this on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website. They will have all the information.
Benefits of the New Bengaluru–Mumbai Train for Travelers
The new Bengaluru–Mumbai Express is going to be a help to people who have to wait a long time for trains that go directly between Bengaluru and Mumbai. This new train will make it easier for people to visit these cities.
The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express will be good for tourism, business travel. It will help people move around between Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Some people who know a lot about trains think that the new Bengaluru–Mumbai Express train will make it easier for people to travel when a lot of people are going on holiday. The Bengaluru–Mumbai Express will be cheaper than flying for students, people who move to a city for work and families. The new Bengaluru–Mumbai Express route will also help businesses in Bengaluru and Mumbai by making it easier to move things, between the two cities.
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