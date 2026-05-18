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Home > India News > Who is AAP Leader Deepak Singla And Why Did ED Arrest Him?

Who is AAP Leader Deepak Singla And Why Did ED Arrest Him?

Deepak Singla was arrested by the ED after raids in Delhi and Goa in a money laundering case linked to alleged bank fraud. AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP of using the agency to target the party and access its organisational data.

ED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla
ED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 14:44 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Deepak Singla after carrying out raids at multiple locations linked to him in Delhi and Goa in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case. The arrest of Deepak Singla triggered a sharp political reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party, with senior leader Atishi accusing the BJP of using central agencies to target opposition leaders and access the party’s internal organisational data. Reports say that, according to officials, searches were conducted at Singla’s residence and other locations from early morning on May 18. The ED later confirmed that Deepak Singla had been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation linked to alleged financial irregularities and suspected money laundering activities.

Who is Deepak Singla?

Deepak Singla is a Delhi-based politician associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and has been active in the party for several years. He had contested the Delhi Assembly elections from the Vishwas Nagar constituency on an AAP ticket in both 2020 and 2025. Apart from his electoral role in Delhi politics, Deepak Singla was also serving as the party’s Goa co-incharge and was reportedly involved in organisational work and volunteer coordination in the coastal state.

As per reports, over the years, Deepak Singla became known inside party circles for his organisational role rather than high-profile public appearances. His name had earlier surfaced in 2024 as well when the ED conducted searches at his premises during another investigation linked to alleged financial irregularities. Officials at that time had said the raids were connected to a money laundering probe related to a suspected bank fraud case.

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Atishi alleges BJP using ED to intimidate volunteers and gain access to AAP’s organisational information

Following the raids and arrest of Deepak Singla, Atishi strongly criticised the BJP and accused the ruling party of misusing the ED to weaken AAP’s growing presence in Goa. She claimed the searches were politically motivated and aimed at intimidating party workers. “With Aam Aadmi Party’s popularity growing in Goa, BJP’s loyal foot-soldier, ED has been sent here as well,” Atishi said, via a video posted on social media. 

She further alleged that raids were carried out not only at the residence of Deepak Singla but also at the homes of some AAP volunteers in Goa. “Not only is this an attempt to scare our volunteers, but also to acquire all our organisational data for the BJP,” she alleged. The ED, however, has maintained that the searches linked to Deepak Singla were part of an official money laundering investigation connected to alleged bank loan fraud. Officials said raids were conducted at several locations across Delhi and Goa as part of the probe.

Why ED arrested Deepak Singla? As political tensions rise again between AAP and BJP

According to reports, the investigation involving Deepak Singla is linked to suspected financial transactions and alleged bank fraud-related money laundering activities. While the agency has not yet publicly released complete details of the allegations, officials confirmed that searches were carried out by the ED in connection with the ongoing probe.

The arrest has once again intensified the political fight between AAP and the BJP, especially as several opposition leaders have previously accused central agencies of selective action. Deepak Singla’s arrest also comes amid continued political tension between the ruling BJP and AAP leadership over investigations involving party leaders. Reports said searches linked to Deepak Singla were conducted at locations in both Delhi and Goa, including a flat in North Goa where members of AAP’s organisational team were reportedly staying.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission In West Bengal: What Does It Mean For Government Employees?  

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Who is AAP Leader Deepak Singla And Why Did ED Arrest Him?
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Who is AAP Leader Deepak Singla And Why Did ED Arrest Him?
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