LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

AAP hits back at Raghav Chadha over ‘toxic workplace’ claim, ‘You are even married…’ remark sparks fresh political row.

AAP hits back at Raghav Chadha over ‘toxic workplace’ claim. Photo: ANI.
AAP hits back at Raghav Chadha over ‘toxic workplace’ claim. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 27, 2026 19:28:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

Raghav Chadha’s political fallout with AAP has become one-sided, with both AAP and former party leader trading strong accusations, after Chadha recently joined BJP.It started when Raghav released a video, quipping about AAP as a “toxic workplace”, which has since launched a sharper than usual damage control attack from the party leadership. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj took a personal jab in the process, quipping “You are even married because this party made you a Rajya Sabha member”, which turned into a hot headline in a matter of minutes.In the meantime, the political fallout is moving beyond the AAP ranks, with the exchange causing a bigger debate over the political shifts, ideology, and political loyalty.

What was Raghav Chadha’s reason for leaving AAP and what did he say?

Raghav Chadha said he was forced to leave AAP because it had become a “toxic” workplace, and he “had no option” other than quitting, to an employee leaving an unhealthy workplace. While he had received both support and criticism for his decision, as people questioned his shift to BJP, he said he “gave 15 years of my youth” to the party and that it had changed, and that the “corrupt few” were controlling the functioning of the party.

What was AAP’s response to ‘toxic workplace’ claims?

AAP leaders vehemently denied the allegations, with Saurabh Bhardwaj accusing Chadha of “hatching a conspiracy” against the party. He said that Chadha was being criticised not for quit but for ‘working against the interests of AAP’. He further said that the party had helped him build his political career and was now turning against the very party that helped him climb the political ladder, including his Rajya Sabha membership.

You Might Be Interested In

What does ‘you are even married’ mean and why is it a bad move?

The argument further heated up when Bhardwaj made a personal reference to Chadha’s marriage to actress Parineeti Chopra. He said that Chadha’s rise in AAP party led to his Rajya Sabha membership, and added “you are even married because this party made you a Rajya Sabha member”. This has caused a stir because it has become personal and is no longer a purely political argument.

What did AAP say about ideology and ‘switching sides’?

In the fight against the workplace analogy, Bhardwaj said politics was not the same as a corporate job switch. He said ideology mattered when it came to political affiliations and that professionals in jobs gave notice periods. He said Chadha had been trying to create a neutral image over the years while whispering to the BJP and that his exit was part of a larger political strategy.

What does this mean for AAP and the broader political context?

Chadha’s exit and that of several other MPs has further weakened AAP’s presence in the Rajya Sabha and increased internal tensions. AAP has depicted it as a betrayal and conspiracy while the former MP has cited internal issues to justify his move. The episode has opened up broader conversations about party culture, political loyalty and opportunism, and its impact on power dynamics and narratives in national politics.

ALSO READ: Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls: What Is The Difference? Key Points You Must Know Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026 Results

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aapAAP Newsaap vs raghav chadharaghav chadhaRaghav Chadha News

RELATED News

Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

Nature’s Way Alive Enters India, Bringing U.S. Nutraceutical Expertise to the Growing Preventive Healthcare Market

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Businessman Couple Abandons Toddler On A Highway Citing ‘Bad Luck’ After Buying Her For Rs. 1 Lakh, Arrest Exposes Child Trafficking Racket

LATEST NEWS

DC vs RCB: Why Mitchell Starc is Not Playing Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match in Delhi — Full Reason Explained

‘Silent Stories’ by Sri Lankan Artist Shanaka Kulathunga to be Presented by Gallery Silver Scapes

DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

Horoscope Tomorrow 28 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Businessman Couple Abandons Toddler On A Highway Citing ‘Bad Luck’ After Buying Her For Rs. 1 Lakh, Arrest Exposes Child Trafficking Racket

Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case

Axis Bank Layoffs: Cuts 3,000 Jobs In FY26 Amid Productivity Gains From Tech Investments — Expands Branch Network Despite Reduced Workforce

Wins, Weddings, and a ‘Lucky Charm’ Tag: What’s Happening at This Lucknow Hotel?

‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’
‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’
‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’
‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

QUICK LINKS