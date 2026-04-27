‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

Raghav Chadha’s political fallout with AAP has become one-sided, with both AAP and former party leader trading strong accusations, after Chadha recently joined BJP.It started when Raghav released a video, quipping about AAP as a “toxic workplace”, which has since launched a sharper than usual damage control attack from the party leadership. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj took a personal jab in the process, quipping “You are even married because this party made you a Rajya Sabha member”, which turned into a hot headline in a matter of minutes.In the meantime, the political fallout is moving beyond the AAP ranks, with the exchange causing a bigger debate over the political shifts, ideology, and political loyalty.

What was Raghav Chadha’s reason for leaving AAP and what did he say?

Raghav Chadha said he was forced to leave AAP because it had become a “toxic” workplace, and he “had no option” other than quitting, to an employee leaving an unhealthy workplace. While he had received both support and criticism for his decision, as people questioned his shift to BJP, he said he “gave 15 years of my youth” to the party and that it had changed, and that the “corrupt few” were controlling the functioning of the party.

What was AAP’s response to ‘toxic workplace’ claims?

AAP leaders vehemently denied the allegations, with Saurabh Bhardwaj accusing Chadha of “hatching a conspiracy” against the party. He said that Chadha was being criticised not for quit but for ‘working against the interests of AAP’. He further said that the party had helped him build his political career and was now turning against the very party that helped him climb the political ladder, including his Rajya Sabha membership.

What does ‘you are even married’ mean and why is it a bad move?

The argument further heated up when Bhardwaj made a personal reference to Chadha’s marriage to actress Parineeti Chopra. He said that Chadha’s rise in AAP party led to his Rajya Sabha membership, and added “you are even married because this party made you a Rajya Sabha member”. This has caused a stir because it has become personal and is no longer a purely political argument.

What did AAP say about ideology and ‘switching sides’?

In the fight against the workplace analogy, Bhardwaj said politics was not the same as a corporate job switch. He said ideology mattered when it came to political affiliations and that professionals in jobs gave notice periods. He said Chadha had been trying to create a neutral image over the years while whispering to the BJP and that his exit was part of a larger political strategy.

What does this mean for AAP and the broader political context?

Chadha’s exit and that of several other MPs has further weakened AAP’s presence in the Rajya Sabha and increased internal tensions. AAP has depicted it as a betrayal and conspiracy while the former MP has cited internal issues to justify his move. The episode has opened up broader conversations about party culture, political loyalty and opportunism, and its impact on power dynamics and narratives in national politics.

ALSO READ: Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls: What Is The Difference? Key Points You Must Know Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026 Results