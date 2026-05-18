UAE Flight Cancellations Today: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia Issue Latest Schedule Updates and Travel Advisory

Flight operations across the United Arab Emirates are still seeing a lot of changes, delays and cancellations. This is because airlines are keeping an eye on the airspace in the region and making adjustments as needed. On May 18 2026 things are still not back to normal. Big airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways flydubai and Air Arabia are telling passengers to check the status of their flights before they go to the airport.

UAE Airlines Continue Revising Flight Schedules

Airlines in the UAE are still changing their schedules for some flights. They are telling passengers who are flying through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports to check the airlines websites for updates on delays and cancellations. There have been problems with flying in the Middle East because of tensions in the region and restrictions on airspace. This has affected flights to and from some Gulf countries.

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia Travel Updates

Emirates and Etihad Airways are running most of their flights. Passengers might still have to deal with delays or changes in their routes. Flydubai is telling passengers who are affected by changes to use the airlines website to get refunds or rebook their flights. Air Arabia is only flying on some routes. Is keeping a close eye on what is happening in the region.

There was a problem with an Etihad Airways flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi this week. The flight was cancelled because a fire was found near the wing of the plane. The fire was put out quickly. All the passengers were safe. This incident has added to the problems that airlines are having with their schedules.

Passengers Advised to Check Flight Status Before Travel

Airlines are telling passengers to do a things to make sure their trips go smoothly. They should:

Check the airlines website before they leave

Get to the airport because of extra checks

Keep an eye on their phones and emails for updates

Be prepared for changes in their flight plans

Airlines are also warning passengers not to believe rumours on media about flights being cancelled or changed.

UAE Airspace Operations Gradually Stabilising

Even though there have been problems the UAE says that things are getting back to normal. More flights are taking off. Landing at airports like Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport and Sharjah International Airport. However experts think that passengers might still have to deal with delays as airlines adjust to what’s happening in the region. Emirates and other airlines like Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia are all working to get things back, to normal.