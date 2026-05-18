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Home > Regionals News > Dating App Match, Chilling Last Chats And Suicide: Shocking Details In Bhopal Dowry Death

Dating App Match, Chilling Last Chats And Suicide: Shocking Details In Bhopal Dowry Death

A dating app relationship that led to marriage has ended in tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Twisha Sharma, a 31-year-old woman from Noida, was found dead at her in-laws’ home just five months after her wedding.Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment, assault and murder, prompting an SIT probe.

Noida woman Twisha Sharma found dead in Bhopal months after marriage; family alleges dowry death and murder. Photo: X.
Noida woman Twisha Sharma found dead in Bhopal months after marriage; family alleges dowry death and murder. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 13:10 IST

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a relationship through a dating app that started in 2024 ended in tragedy within months of marriage. A 31-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma from Noida, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal. The case has now led to allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and murder by her family. Authorities have now formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the horrifying case. According to police, Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two met through a dating app the previous year. According to police, Singh is the son of a former sessions judge.

An FIR has been registered against the husband and his mother under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to dowry death. Authorities have also constituted an SIT to investigate the allegations surrounding the case.

Relationship Began Through Dating App

Investigators said Twisha, originally from Noida, met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. Their relationship later culminated in marriage in December 2025.

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After the wedding, she moved to Bhopal and started living with her husband and his family at their residence in the Bagh Mugalia Extension-Katara Hills area.

However, according to her relatives, Twisha was unhappy after shifting to Bhopal and wanted to return to Noida.

Family members said she remained in regular contact with them and had spoken to them until around 10 pm on Tuesday night, shortly before the incident.

Her father alleged that she had spoken to him nearly 30 minutes before her death and complained about harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. The family further claimed that she had informed them about being physically assaulted by her husband.

Family Alleges Foul Play, Raises Questions Over Investigation

Police initially began probing the case as a suspected suicide. However, Twisha’s family alleged foul play and claimed there were injury marks on her body.

They accused her husband and mother-in-law of murdering her.

The family also questioned the post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS Bhopal. They alleged that the investigating officer failed to send crucial evidence for forensic examination, despite references made in the medical report.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who is leading the SIT investigation, said the probe would examine allegations related to dowry harassment, physical assault and possible attempts to destroy evidence after the woman’s death, PTI reported.

Police also said efforts had been intensified to locate and arrest the husband.

Protest Held Outside CM Mohan Yadav’s Residence

As the investigation progressed, Twisha’s family staged a protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Sunday, according to PTI.

The family demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi, alleging that Twisha’s body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal for five days.

Her father and brother later said officials from the chief minister’s office assured them that fair action would be taken in the matter.

The family also demanded that legal proceedings linked to the case be shifted outside Madhya Pradesh.

Court Proceedings Underway

Meanwhile, a Bhopal district court on Saturday granted interim bail to the victim’s father-in-law, a retired district principal judge and former chairperson of the district consumer forum, in connection with the case.

The hearing on husband Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for Monday.

According to police, Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is also a former judge, have been accused of murder by Twisha Sharma’s family.

“Samarth and his mother had rushed Twisha Sharma to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police received the information about her death from hospital authorities around 11 pm (on Tuesday),” an official said.

DISCLAIMER:

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Please use this disclaimer at the end of all suicide stories

Also Read: Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage

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Dating App Match, Chilling Last Chats And Suicide: Shocking Details In Bhopal Dowry Death
Tags: Bhopal newscrime newshome-hero-pos-1madhya pradesh newsmadhya pradesh policemp newsTwisha Sharma

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Dating App Match, Chilling Last Chats And Suicide: Shocking Details In Bhopal Dowry Death
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