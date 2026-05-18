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Home > Middle east > Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027

Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027

Emirates has announced a massive $5-billion engineering facility in Dubai that is expected to become one of the largest aviation maintenance centers in the world, boosting aircraft maintenance, innovation, and regional aviation growth.

Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 13:35 IST

According to the recent announcement by Emirates, the company is planning to build a mammoth-sized engineering complex in Dubai, which is likely to turn out to be one of the biggest and most technically advanced aviation engineering complexes ever constructed. This is indicative of the overall expansion policy pursued by the airline as well as its increased emphasis on aircraft maintenance and upgrades. The proposed engineering complex will be developed at DWC and will be meant to cater to the fast-growing fleet size of the airline for many years to come. According to Emirates, the new facility will have a critical role to play in enhancing the company’s operational efficiency.

Massive Investment in Aviation Infrastructure

In regards to this facility, according to Emirates, construction will involve an expenditure of approximately $950 million. It will span nearly one million square meters, thus becoming the largest facility of its type for any airline in the world.

This project forms part of a bigger project that Emirates is implementing to update its air transportation industry, which involves spending another $5 billion on a plane refit program. Emirates is updating more than 200 planes, including Boeing 777 and A380 Airbus.

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What the New Facility Will Include

This new engineering center would have state-of-the-art maintenance hangars that would be able to service the world’s biggest commercial airliners such as the Airbus A380. Additionally, it would house paint hangars, engine test facilities, workshops, stores, and offices.

In Phase 1 of the construction, it is anticipated that the site will have eight maintenance hangars and one paint hangar. The airline has also considered expanding its facility in the future, which could possibly double its entire capacity. The airline said that the facility will provide for all sorts of aircraft services ranging from simple inspection to full cabin renovations and engine servicing.

Part of Emirates’ $5-Billion Retrofit Programme

Emirates Airlines is currently undertaking one of the largest retrofits in the aviation industry. Emirates Airlines is set to refit 219 airplanes with new interior furnishings, premium economy seating, advanced entertainment facilities, and seating configurations.

The retrofits were necessitated by delays in the delivery of new airplanes by airplane manufacturers such as Boeing. According to Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airlines, there was “no other option” but to revamp its fleet of airplanes to keep growing its networks and enhancing passenger experience.

Boost for Dubai’s Aviation Sector

Thousands of highly skilled jobs will be generated by the initiative, which will also bring in international aircraft manufacturers to establish themselves in Dubai. The company is confident that the facility will enhance the aviation industry in the UAE and meet the future demands of international aviation. Work has already started on the first phase of the project, following its announcement in 2023, with completion scheduled for 2027. 

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Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027
Tags: Airbus A380 maintenanceaviation infrastructure DubaiBoeing 777 retrofitDUBAIDubai aviation expansionDubai aviation sectorDubai World CentralEmiratesEmirates aircraft maintenance facilityEmirates DWC projectEmirates engineering complexEmirates engineering hubEmirates fleet expansionemirates flightEmirates retrofit programmeTim Clark EmiratesUAE aviation news

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Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027
Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027
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