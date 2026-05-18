Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions

Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: The aviation industry in Dubai experienced some serious disturbances when 17 foreign airlines halted their flights to and from the region owing to mounting tensions in the region and airspace closure in parts of the Middle East. The current cessation has had an impact on many people who use Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, two of the largest airport terminals globally. Some airlines made adjustments in their operations based on various factors such as the safety of their customers, airspace warnings, and regional political stability. Passengers using the airports for travel purposes to other parts of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have undergone some problems like delays, cancellations, and re-scheduling.

Airlines Temporarily Suspend or Reroute Flights

Some airlines from around the world have been reported to suspend or divert their flights temporarily for safety reasons. Some European airlines, Asian airlines, and Gulf airlines have adjusted their flights due to the closure of airspace and increased security threats.

Moreover, some airlines have cut down the frequency of their flights due to the increasing tensions in the region. According to industry experts, such decisions are quite common in times of geopolitical instability.

Airlines Affected by Dubai Flight Suspensions and Disruptions

Airline Operational Status 01. Aegean Airlines Temporary suspension of Dubai services 02. Air Canada Flights temporarily suspended 03. Air France Selected flight disruptions and suspensions 04. Austrian Airlines Dubai operations temporarily paused 05. British Airways Delays, rerouting, and reduced operations 06. Brussels Airlines Temporary suspension of services 07. Cathay Pacific Selected Dubai flight cancellations 08. Edelweiss Air Dubai flights temporarily suspended 09. Eurowings Operational suspension on affected routes 10. ITA Airways Temporary suspension of Dubai flights 11. KLM Flight cancellations and schedule adjustments 12. Lufthansa Dubai services suspended temporarily 13. Norwegian Air Selected flight cancellations 14. Pegasus Airlines Temporary operational disruptions 15. Royal Air Maroc Dubai services temporarily suspended 16. Singapore Airlines Selected cancellations and route adjustments 17. Swiss International Air Lines Temporary suspension of operations

Dubai Airports Continue Operations

However, despite the challenges, airports in Dubai remain operational with increased monitoring and coordination. According to airport officials, most flights are working fine; however, some delays can be experienced by passengers based on flight arrangements by the airlines.

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, accommodating millions of transit passengers each month. Passengers have been advised to check their flights in advance.

Passengers Face Delays and Uncertainty

Passengers had complained of long wait times and sudden schedule changes as the airlines were changing their flight schedules. Some passengers were offered alternative routes, whereas others experienced overnight delays because there was no seat availability on any other alternate flights.

Travel agents have advised passengers to be flexible with their travel plans, particularly when traveling through airspace zones in the Middle East.

Airlines Prioritize Passenger Safety

The airlines stressed that the alterations in operation were only precautionary measures for ensuring safety. According to aviation experts, airlines normally evaluate the risks involved, following the recommendations from international aviation authorities and air traffic controllers.

The scenario is still evolving, and airlines are bound to review their flight schedules in the future, depending on how the situation unfolds. Travelers are advised to keep abreast of any changes by consulting the websites of airlines and airports.