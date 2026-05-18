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Home > Middle east > Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions

Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions

Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: Flight operations in Dubai have been disrupted after 17 international airlines temporarily suspended or adjusted services due to rising regional tensions, airspace restrictions, and operational safety concerns.

Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 14:33 IST

Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: The aviation industry in Dubai experienced some serious disturbances when 17 foreign airlines halted their flights to and from the region owing to mounting tensions in the region and airspace closure in parts of the Middle East. The current cessation has had an impact on many people who use Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, two of the largest airport terminals globally. Some airlines made adjustments in their operations based on various factors such as the safety of their customers, airspace warnings, and regional political stability. Passengers using the airports for travel purposes to other parts of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have undergone some problems like delays, cancellations, and re-scheduling.

Airlines Temporarily Suspend or Reroute Flights

Some airlines from around the world have been reported to suspend or divert their flights temporarily for safety reasons. Some European airlines, Asian airlines, and Gulf airlines have adjusted their flights due to the closure of airspace and increased security threats.

Moreover, some airlines have cut down the frequency of their flights due to the increasing tensions in the region. According to industry experts, such decisions are quite common in times of geopolitical instability.

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Airlines Affected by Dubai Flight Suspensions and Disruptions 

Airline Operational Status
01. Aegean Airlines Temporary suspension of Dubai services
02. Air Canada Flights temporarily suspended
03. Air France Selected flight disruptions and suspensions
04. Austrian Airlines Dubai operations temporarily paused
05. British Airways Delays, rerouting, and reduced operations
06. Brussels Airlines Temporary suspension of services
07. Cathay Pacific Selected Dubai flight cancellations
08. Edelweiss Air Dubai flights temporarily suspended
09. Eurowings Operational suspension on affected routes
10. ITA Airways Temporary suspension of Dubai flights
11. KLM Flight cancellations and schedule adjustments
12. Lufthansa Dubai services suspended temporarily
13. Norwegian Air Selected flight cancellations
14. Pegasus Airlines Temporary operational disruptions
15. Royal Air Maroc Dubai services temporarily suspended
16. Singapore Airlines Selected cancellations and route adjustments
17. Swiss International Air Lines Temporary suspension of operations

Dubai Airports Continue Operations

However, despite the challenges, airports in Dubai remain operational with increased monitoring and coordination. According to airport officials, most flights are working fine; however, some delays can be experienced by passengers based on flight arrangements by the airlines.

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, accommodating millions of transit passengers each month. Passengers have been advised to check their flights in advance.

Passengers Face Delays and Uncertainty

Passengers had complained of long wait times and sudden schedule changes as the airlines were changing their flight schedules. Some passengers were offered alternative routes, whereas others experienced overnight delays because there was no seat availability on any other alternate flights.

Travel agents have advised passengers to be flexible with their travel plans, particularly when traveling through airspace zones in the Middle East.

Airlines Prioritize Passenger Safety

The airlines stressed that the alterations in operation were only precautionary measures for ensuring safety. According to aviation experts, airlines normally evaluate the risks involved, following the recommendations from international aviation authorities and air traffic controllers.

The scenario is still evolving, and airlines are bound to review their flight schedules in the future, depending on how the situation unfolds. Travelers are advised to keep abreast of any changes by consulting the websites of airlines and airports.

Also Read: Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027

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Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions
Tags: airline rerouting newsDUBAIDubai airport flights cancelledDubai flight disruptionsinternational airlines suspendedMiddle East airspace tensionsus iran newsUS Iran war

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Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions

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Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions
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