Punjab Summer Holidays 2026 Extended Due To Heatwave: Schools To Remain Closed Till This Date Across State

Due to increasing temperatures and intense heatwave conditions, the Punjab government has announced the summer vacation schedule for all government and private schools across the state. The holiday schedule will be in effect from May 25 until June 30, the notification said. Several districts in Punjab continue to record extremely high daytime temperatures, officials said. There have been concerns over the safety of students during school hours. The schedule will be applicable to government-aided and private educational institutes across the state.

What Are Punjab Summer Vacation Dates For 2026

As per the official notification, summer vacations in Punjab schools will begin on May 25, 2026. Schools will be closed for nearly three months and are likely to resume classes from July 1. The extended holiday period has been announced due to the intense heatwave conditions prevailing in several regions of the state. Authorities said the decision has been taken to prevent students from being exposed to extreme afternoon summer heat for prolonged hours.

Both parents and students have been asked to constantly monitor official updates from the Punjab School Education Board and the education department regarding any changes to the schedule.

Why Punjab Declared Long Summer Vacations

The Punjab government’s decision comes in view of warnings regarding rising temperatures and erratic heatwave conditions across North India.

Several parts of the state have recorded a sudden spike in daytime temperatures in recent days. Officials cited that being exposed to extreme heat for long hours can cause dehydration, fatigue and other health-related illnesses among children. Education authorities clarified that the vacation schedule has been curated keeping the safety of students in mind as the top priority.

With the current heatwave conditions taking a toll on regular school schedules, several states have already shifted to morning schedules or have announced early closures.

When will schools reopen in Punjab

Currently, the schools are expected to reopen on July 1 after the summer vacation ends. The government has, however, mentioned that the reopening date may be subject to changes depending on the weather and heatwave forecast for the coming months. The schools have also been instructed to be ready for a revised schedule in case the temperature continues to be abnormally high at the time of reopening. Authorities are likely to keep monitoring the weather before making a final call.

Which schools need to follow the Punjab summer vacation schedule

The vacation schedule will be applicable to all the government-aided and private schools operating in Punjab. The order will be in effect across the state’s districts and will be applicable for all primary, middle and senior secondary schools. The schools have also been directed to avoid conducting regular physical classes during the vacation period unless separate directions are issued.

How Is a Heatwave Impacting School Education in India

Punjab is among a number of states which have revised school schedules due to extreme summer this year. States such as Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, too, extended vacation or shifted to morning timings for schools to avoid exposure to heat.

Authorities say the academic calendar is increasingly being affected in various states due to rising temperatures and frequent heatwaves. The education department is forced to change the school schedule frequently, depending on weather conditions.

The parents, too, have been advised to ensure children take proper precautions during the vacation period, keep them hydrated, do not allow them to play under the sun during the afternoon and follow all other health advisories. With the temperature expected to remain high in the coming weeks, the authorities are likely to keep monitoring the weather and take a call before the schools reopen in July.

Also Read: Summer Holidays 2026 Extended Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan Schools Revise Vacation Dates And Timings