TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 is expected to be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on May 20. Close to 9 lakh students who took the Class 10 public examinations this year await official confirmation to check their marks. Once the result is out, students will be able to download their TN SSLC results from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The board examinations for Class 10 for the academic year 2025–26 commenced on March 11 and were held in multiple centres throughout the state.

The reports say that the evaluation process has been done, and the authorities are getting ready for the result to be released.

When will Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 be released

The Tamil Nadu board is expected to release the SSLC results on Wednesday, May 20. However, students must wait for an official confirmation from the DGE Tamil Nadu regarding the time of result declaration.

This year, a total of 882,806 regular school students appeared for the Class 10 examination across the state, apart from 13,744 private candidates. The result announcement comes shortly after the Tamil Nadu government declared the results for Class 12 public examinations earlier this month.

How to check TN SSLC Result 2026 online

Students have to follow steps to access and check the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result online. First of all, candidates have to visit the official result portal, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link for “SSLC Examination Results 2026. After adding the required login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, candidates can click on submit to check their marks.

Students will be able to see their results on the screen. They should also download it and keep a printout for future use.

In addition to websites, students can also download their digital marksheets from DigiLocker.

Can Students Check TN Class 10 Results Through WhatsApp And SMS

The Tamil Nadu government has activated alternate channels for students to access their results. On WhatsApp, students can check their SSLC scores by sending a message to the official service number 78452 52525. Schools are also likely to send SMS alerts to registered mobile numbers once the results are declared.

Candidates unable to access online platforms may also visit their respective schools to get their results.

What details will be mentioned on the TN SSLC marksheet

The provisional digital marksheet will display key details relating to the student and their examination. These will include the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ names, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status. Students are advised to check all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact their school authorities to rectify the error. The board has clarified that online scorecards are provisional. Candidates will have to collect their original marksheets from their schools a few days after the official declaration of results. As the Tamil Nadu SSLC results are about to be announced, both students and their parents from all over the state are eagerly anticipating the next step in their academic journey.

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