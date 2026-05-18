TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car dutch Chicago accident ahmedabad plane crash far right kerala Business donald trump early trade highlights cia 24k gold rate today Cricket news K Rajan age Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Aarti Ravi Italy car
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026.

TN SSLC Result 2026
TN SSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 11:45 IST

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 is expected to be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on May 20. Close to 9 lakh students who took the Class 10 public examinations this year await official confirmation to check their marks. Once the result is out, students will be able to download their TN SSLC results from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The board examinations for Class 10 for the academic year 2025–26 commenced on March 11 and were held in multiple centres throughout the state.

The reports say that the evaluation process has been done, and the authorities are getting ready for the result to be released.

When will Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 be released

The Tamil Nadu board is expected to release the SSLC results on Wednesday, May 20. However, students must wait for an official confirmation from the DGE Tamil Nadu regarding the time of result declaration.

You Might Be Interested In

This year, a total of 882,806 regular school students appeared for the Class 10 examination across the state, apart from 13,744 private candidates. The result announcement comes shortly after the Tamil Nadu government declared the results for Class 12 public examinations earlier this month.

How to check TN SSLC Result 2026 online

Students have to follow steps to access and check the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result online. First of all, candidates have to visit the official result portal, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link for “SSLC Examination Results 2026. After adding the required login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, candidates can click on submit to check their marks.

Students will be able to see their results on the screen. They should also download it and keep a printout for future use.

In addition to websites, students can also download their digital marksheets from DigiLocker.

Can Students Check TN Class 10 Results Through WhatsApp And SMS

The Tamil Nadu government has activated alternate channels for students to access their results. On WhatsApp, students can check their SSLC scores by sending a message to the official service number 78452 52525. Schools are also likely to send SMS alerts to registered mobile numbers once the results are declared.

Candidates unable to access online platforms may also visit their respective schools to get their results.

What details will be mentioned on the TN SSLC marksheet

The provisional digital marksheet will display key details relating to the student and their examination. These will include the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ names, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status. Students are advised to check all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact their school authorities to rectify the error. The board has clarified that online scorecards are provisional. Candidates will have to collect their original marksheets from their schools a few days after the official declaration of results. As the Tamil Nadu SSLC results are about to be announced, both students and their parents from all over the state are eagerly anticipating the next step in their academic journey.

Also Read: CBSE Three-Language Policy 2026: UAE Schools Allowed To Continue Arabic, No Extra Board Exam For Students

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
Tags: Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2026Tamil Nadu SSLC marksheet downloadTamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026TN 10th result date 2026TN SSLC resultTN SSLC Result 2026

RELATED News

Summer Holidays 2026 Extended Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan Schools Revise Vacation Dates And Timings

CBSE 12th Revaluation Process 2026: New Fees, Refund Rules And Rechecking Dates Explained

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

How Much CBSE Charged Class 10, 12 Students For Re-Evaluation And Answer Books; RTI Reveals Massive Collection

LATEST NEWS

Tata Steel Shares Fall Nearly 4% Despite Strong Q4 Results — What Should Investors Do Now?

Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Bengaluru Forecast With IMD Insights

Taurus Love Horoscope Today, 18 May 2026: Romantic Stability, Emotional Peace & Stronger Relationship Bonds

TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

India Slams Dutch PM’s Remarks On Press Freedom As ‘Lack Of Knowledge’ – What Did He Say?

Aries Love Horoscope Today, 18 May 2026: Emotional Bonds Strengthen With Passion, Romance & Honest Conversations

UAE Weather Today (18 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to See Dusty Skies, Humidity and Strong Winds

Who Was Navya Gadusu? Telangana Student Killed In Tragic Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chicago

Prudential To Acquire 75% Stake In Bharti Life Insurance — What Does This Deal Mean For India’s Insurance Market?

Air India AI-171 Crash Horror: Man Who Entered Morgue Claims Pilot Was Still Clutching Plane Controls After Deadly Ahmedabad Tragedy

TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Soon At tnresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

QUICK LINKS