IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 18 May: Match 63, Playing 11, Key Players & Match Prediction

CSK vs SRH, Match 63: There is a crucial match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 on May 18. This game will be of great significance for both teams as both aim to close the league stage on a high note. Fans can look forward to a good match as both teams consist of veteran players and win makers.

The batting department of the Chennai Super Kings has once again shown its strength in this edition of IPL. The squad consists of players at all positions that can make an impact in the game. Apart from veterans, there are promising youngsters in the batting order. The middle order of the Chennai Super Kings has been strong in chases. The team’s bowling has improved in the last few matches.

On the contrary, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team has thrived with aggressive batting throughout the league stage. Top-order batters have given brisk starts in various matches this IPL. SRH has some fine pacers as well, which can challenge the batsmen when they are playing with the new ball. Consistency will be the key for this side going into the match.

CSK vs SRH, Match 63, Match Details

Match: CSK vs SRH

CSK vs SRH Date: 18 May 2026

18 May 2026 Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs SRH, Match 63: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

You can watch this match on these platforms:

Star Sports Channels

JioHotstar (App + Website)

CSK vs SRH, Match 63: Weather Report

There will be hot and humid weather in Chennai during the night. There will be a high chance of Dew affecting the second innings, which will make it difficult for the bowlers to hold the ball. There will be no impact of Rain on the game.

CSK vs SRH, Match 63: Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to be quite good for the batsmen in the initial overs of the game. However, as the match progresses, the pitch may start assisting spin bowlers. A target of 170-190 would be considered a good total at the venue. Winning teams would like to bat second owing to dew.

CSK vs SRH, Match 63: Injured Players

Khaleel Ahmed and Jamie Overton are Injured, so they won’t play for CSK.

In SRH, David Payne is injured.

The rest of the core players from both squads are ready for the match .

CSK vs SRH, Probable Playing XI Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana. Impact Player Options: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande. Impact Player Options: Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Shahbaz Ahmed.

CSK vs SRH, Match 63, Fantasy Tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head are two good captaincy options based on their form in the batting order. Heinrich Klaasen continues to be a threat in the middle overs and can quickly fetch you fantasy points. Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be a good choice in the all-rounder department owing to his batting, bowling, and fielding skills.

On the other hand, among the bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana and Pat Cummins will be key players, particularly in the death overs. Selecting one spinner should help in case the pitch starts slowing down towards the end.

Given the importance of both games, CSK vs SRH should prove to be a thrilling encounter for fantasy cricket enthusiasts.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’