How Can DC Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 5-Wicket Win Over RR? Explained

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) managed to stay mathematically alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race following a thrilling five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Mitchell Starc’s sensational spell of 4/40 restricted RR to 193/8, despite half-centuries from Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

In response, fluent fifties from KL Rahul (56) and Abishek Porel (51), coupled with Ashutosh Sharma’s late blitz (18* off 5 balls), guided Delhi to a crucial win with four balls to spare. While the victory keeps DC in the hunt, their road to the top four remains an extreme uphill battle. Here is how Delhi Capitals can still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

What Is The Current Equation For DC?

Following Match 62, Delhi Capitals sit in seventh place on the points table with 12 points from 13 matches (6 wins, 7 losses). With only one league match remaining, the maximum points DC can achieve is 14.

The biggest hurdle for DC is their Net Run Rate (NRR), which currently stands heavily in the negative at -0.871. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) and Gujarat Titans (16 points) safely ahead, DC is competing with Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points), Punjab Kings (13 points), Chennai Super Kings (12 points), and Rajasthan Royals (12 points) for the remaining two playoff spots.

The Step-by-Step Qualification Scenario For DC

For Delhi Capitals to pull off a miracle, a highly specific chain of events must occur over the final week of the league stage:

Step 1: Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): First and foremost, DC must win their final league match against KKR to reach 14 points. A loss automatically eliminates them. To help their dismal NRR, they need a massive, record-breaking margin of victory.

Step 2: PBKS Must Lose: Punjab Kings currently have 13 points with one game left. DC needs PBKS to lose their final match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) so that Punjab stays stuck on 13 points.

Step 3: RR and CSK Must Falter: Both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have 12 points but crucially have a game in hand over DC (12 matches played each). DC requires both RR and CSK to lose their remaining fixtures, or win no more than one, while suffering heavy defeats to drag their positive NRRs (+0.027) below Delhi’s final NRR.

Step 4: SRH and KKR Results to Align: Sunrisers Hyderabad already sit on 14 points with two games left. DC needs SRH to win their remaining games comfortably to push other contenders down, while ensuring KKR does not cross the 14-point threshold before facing Delhi.

Can DC Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Axar Patel’s men have given themselves a fighting chance, but they do not control their own destiny. DC needs to secure a colossal win against KKR and pray that almost every other mid-table result goes their way.