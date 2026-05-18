Watch Video: Massive 5.2 Earthquake Rocks China’s Liuzhou, Several Buildings Collapse, People Trapped Under Debris

A massive earthquake struck the southern Chinese city of Liuzhou and surrounding areas early Monday morning in which several buildings collapsed. Rescue teams had to start emergency operations in the middle of the night. The earthquake hit at around 12:21 am local time in Liunan District, Liuzhou, when everyone in the district was sleeping tight at their home. This area is home to more than four million people in China’s Guangxi region. As reported by both the US Geological Survey and China’s own earthquake authority, this powerful earthquake measured 5.2 in magnitude and it occurred at a shallow depth, nearly 8 kilometres. According to experts the shallow tremors often bring more damage on the ground because they are happening more close to the surface.

Massive 5.2 Earthquake Hits China’s Liuzhou, Several Buildings Collapse

The earthquake made strong tremors across China’s Liuzhou and nearby areas which lead to the collapse of nearly a dozen buildings. Not only did several residents of the area get trapped under the debris but many also suffered injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.







Rescue teams, firefighters, and police officials rushed to the area not long after the earthquake hit. By around 2 am officials had already deployed 51 rescue vehicles along with more than 300 emergency workers to carry out search and relief operations as well.

Government After Massive 5.2 Earthquake Hits China’s Liuzhou

Government agencies seemed to react quickly after the massive earthquake hit China. At around 2 am Guangxi’s regional earthquake relief headquarters activated a Level-III emergency response and then a similar step from the China Earthquake Administration was also seen.

🇨🇳 ALERT A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Liuzhou, China. Multiple buildings have collapsed. Search and rescue teams are urgently working at the scene to find missing people. This is a developing situation.#Liuzhou #China #Earthquake #ChinaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/tqAncy2SHz — World Alerts (@WorldAlertsLive) May 18, 2026







At the same time, the State Council’s earthquake relief office and the Ministry of Emergency also stepped in by launching a Level-IV emergency response and they also dispatched a special team to the affected region.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Liuzhou in China’s Guangxi region early Monday morning which caused roughly a dozen building collapse. Local authorities have told officials to promptly verify how many people were hurt and how bad the damage was, while also pushing rescue work forward so that residents get evacuated quickly and safely.

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