Stocks To Watch Today, May 18: Vodafone Idea, Tata Steel, Coal India, SAIL, Power Grid In Focus

If you’re opening your trading app this morning wondering where the action could be, today’s market setup looks less about a broad rally and more about individual stock movements. A host of stocks is likely to keep traders busy on Monday, May 18, 2026. Key developments include a massive accounting-led profit jump in Vodafone Idea, Tata Steel’s earnings beat and Coal India’s IPO-related update.

At the same time, higher CNG rates may bring transport and city gas stocks back into focus. Also, the investors would wait and watch the international markets, trends in crude oil prices, and policy-related news before entering any new position.

Key stocks and sectors to watch today:

Vodafone Idea could stay in the spotlight after a huge Q4 profit surprise

Telecom stock Vodafone Idea is expected to be among the most talked-about counters today after the company posted a steep jump in quarterly profit.

In the fourth quarter, the debt-ridden telecom operator posted a net profit of Rs 51,970 crore against a net loss of Rs 5,286 crore in the previous quarter. However, a one-time exceptional gain on AGR accounting adjustments largely drove the profit.

The company said it booked an exceptional gain of Rs 51,976 crore on account of AGR reassessment and recognition of the present value of future AGR payments.

Fundraising developments, along with earnings, could also keep the stock active. The Vodafone Idea board has approved the preferential issuance of fully convertible warrants worth ₹4,730 crore to an Aditya Birla Group entity.

Investors can now see if the new fundraising support will boost market confidence around the long-term survival story of the telecom company.

Tata Steel investors to watch earnings beat, expansion plans

Tata Steel may attract attention due to better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The net profit earned by Tata Steel was Rs 2,965 cr, which was more than market estimates, while revenues, EBITDA and operating margins were in line with the market.

But investors may also watch out for the company’s exceptional loss of ₹340 crore and penalties paid by its Netherlands arm during FY ’26.

In another major development, the board of Tata Steel approved the acquisition of an additional 23% stake in TM International Logistics for ₹335 crore.

The stock could react to both the earnings performance and expansion announcements during Monday’s session.

RBL Bank in spotlight after Emirates NBD gets nod

Private sector lender RBL Bank may garner investor interest as Emirates NBD has received government approval to increase its stake in the bank to 74 per cent.

The approval also includes the proposed merger of Emirates NBD’s India operations with RBL Bank.

The deal is subject to customary conditions and approvals, but the development could boost sentiment around the lender after the RBI approved the proposal earlier this year.

This merger is a closely watched trigger as banking stocks have been sensitive to developments related to ownership and capital.

Coal India Shares may react to Mahanadi Coalfields IPO plan

Coal India may stay active after DIPAM approves Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL)’s listing proposal

The IPO structure may have a fresh issue of equity and an offer for sale by Coal India.

As per the proposal, Coal India can cut its stake in MCL to 25%. The company may also from time to time raise funds through FPOs or QIPs.

Investors continue to follow PSU disinvestment and IPO announcements, as such developments are often viewed as having an impact on valuations, future fundraising ability and market liquidity.

SAIL, Power Grid, Godrej Industries report strong numbers

A few earnings-driven moves may also evolve in PSU and industrial counters today.

SAIL

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) reported a 46.7% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,836 crore in Q4FY26, beating Street estimates.

The robust earnings performance may support sentiment for metal and PSU stocks.

Power Grid Corp.

Power Grid Corporation also reported numbers that exceeded expectations.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹4,546.3 crore for the quarter, up 9.7% year-on-year and above analysts’ estimates.

Godrej Industries

Consolidated net profit of Godrej Industries jumped a steep 142.6 per cent to ₹444 crore in Q4.

The strong growth could keep the stock on traders’ radar during Monday’s trading.

Monitoring: Adani Ports after global takeover deal

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone could stay in focus after its subsidiary Adani Harbour International FZCO signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Meridian Transportes Marítimos SA.

The acquisition is a reflection of the group’s ongoing strategy of international expansion in the logistics and maritime sector.

Investors could look for whether the market views the deal positively for long-term growth.

Transport and petrol stocks may stay active on rising CNG prices

A further hike in CNG prices in Delhi-NCR could continue to keep the focus on transport-related and city gas distribution companies.

The CNG in Delhi is now priced around Rs 80.09 per kg, and in Ghaziabad it is priced around Rs 88.70 per kg.

The latest rise is part of wider worries over higher fuel prices and volatility in world energy.

Transportation, logistics and urban mobility-related stocks may witness stock-specific moves as investors begin to incorporate margin pressures and operating cost concerns.

Aurobindo Pharma gets noticed for cancer drug approval

Pharma stock Aurobindo Pharma may also be on investors’ radar, as its subsidiary CuraTeQ received a CDSCO nod for marketing the cancer drug Bevqolva in India.

Regulatory approvals in the speciality and oncology segments are typically viewed favourably, as they have the potential to provide future revenue visibility and bolster product portfolios.

Monday’s session may focus more on specific stocks than on the broader market, with a number of earnings reactions and macro triggers on the calendar.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)