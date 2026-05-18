IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List

The race for the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2026 has intensified following the high-stakes encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17. While the Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling five-wicket victory, the match also caused a significant shake-up in the tournament’s run-scoring charts.
Delhi Capitals skipper KL Rahul was the major mover of the night. Anchoring a steep 194-run chase, Rahul smashed a clinical 56 off 42 balls. His masterclass entry into the top five sees him leapfrog several heavyweights to claim the 4th spot in the standings, taking his season tally to 533 runs at an explosive strike rate of 171.93.
Sudharsan and Gill Form Formidable Top Two
Despite Delhi’s resurgence, Gujarat Titans’ opening duo continues to dictate terms at the apex of the mountain. Sai Sudharsan holds firmly onto the coveted Orange Cap with 554 runs from 13 innings, closely pursued by his captain Shubman Gill, who sits just two runs behind at 552.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli remains a potent threat in the third position with 542 runs, boasting an exceptional average of 54.20. With just 12 runs separating the top three batsmen, the battle for the ultimate batting crown is bound to go down to the wire.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a quiet outing by his stellar standards, managing 46 runs before being dismissed by Madhav Tiwari. He remains stationary at the 6th spot with 486 runs, maintaining the highest strike rate (234.78) among the top ten.
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Top 10 Run-Scorers (As of May 17)
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s / 50s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|13
|13
|554
|100
|46.17
|157.83
|1 / 6
|2
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|12
|12
|552
|86
|46.00
|160.46
|0 / 5
|3
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|13
|13
|542
|105*
|54.20
|164.74
|1 / 4
|4
|KL Rahul
|DC
|13
|13
|533
|152*
|44.42
|171.93
|1 / 4
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|12
|12
|508
|69
|50.80
|153.93
|0 / 5
|6
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|12
|12
|486
|103
|40.50
|234.78
|1 / 2
|7
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|12
|12
|481
|135*
|43.73
|209.13
|1 / 3
|8
|Cooper Connolly
|PBKS
|13
|12
|473
|107*
|47.30
|162.54
|1 / 2
|9
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|12
|12
|467
|111
|38.92
|162.15
|1 / 2
|10
|Sanju Samson
|CSK
|12
|12
|450
|115*
|50.00
|164.23
|2 / 1
High-Octane Finish Awaits
With heavy hitters like Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (508 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (481 runs) breathing down the necks of the top four, the upcoming final league fixtures promise high-octane drama. As the tournament shifts its focus to the business end, a single big knock could redefine the entire top tier of the IPL 2026 batting leaderboard.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.