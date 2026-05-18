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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List

Check out the updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings after the DC vs RR match on May 17. Sai Sudharsan leads the race, while KL Rahul climbs to 4th place. See the top 10 list!

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 03:45 IST

The race for the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2026 has intensified following the high-stakes encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17. While the Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling five-wicket victory, the match also caused a significant shake-up in the tournament’s run-scoring charts.

Delhi Capitals skipper KL Rahul was the major mover of the night. Anchoring a steep 194-run chase, Rahul smashed a clinical 56 off 42 balls. His masterclass entry into the top five sees him leapfrog several heavyweights to claim the 4th spot in the standings, taking his season tally to 533 runs at an explosive strike rate of 171.93.

Sudharsan and Gill Form Formidable Top Two

Despite Delhi’s resurgence, Gujarat Titans’ opening duo continues to dictate terms at the apex of the mountain. Sai Sudharsan holds firmly onto the coveted Orange Cap with 554 runs from 13 innings, closely pursued by his captain Shubman Gill, who sits just two runs behind at 552.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli remains a potent threat in the third position with 542 runs, boasting an exceptional average of 54.20. With just 12 runs separating the top three batsmen, the battle for the ultimate batting crown is bound to go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a quiet outing by his stellar standards, managing 46 runs before being dismissed by Madhav Tiwari. He remains stationary at the 6th spot with 486 runs, maintaining the highest strike rate (234.78) among the top ten.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Top 10 Run-Scorers (As of May 17)

Pos Player Team Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s / 50s
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 13 13 554 100 46.17 157.83 1 / 6
2 Shubman Gill GT 12 12 552 86 46.00 160.46 0 / 5
3 Virat Kohli RCB 13 13 542 105* 54.20 164.74 1 / 4
4 KL Rahul DC 13 13 533 152* 44.42 171.93 1 / 4
5 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 12 12 508 69 50.80 153.93 0 / 5
6 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 12 12 486 103 40.50 234.78 1 / 2
7 Abhishek Sharma SRH 12 12 481 135* 43.73 209.13 1 / 3
8 Cooper Connolly PBKS 13 12 473 107* 47.30 162.54 1 / 2
9 Mitchell Marsh LSG 12 12 467 111 38.92 162.15 1 / 2
10 Sanju Samson CSK 12 12 450 115* 50.00 164.23 2 / 1

High-Octane Finish Awaits

With heavy hitters like Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (508 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (481 runs) breathing down the necks of the top four, the upcoming final league fixtures promise high-octane drama. As the tournament shifts its focus to the business end, a single big knock could redefine the entire top tier of the IPL 2026 batting leaderboard.

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List
Tags: DC vs RR post match statsIndian Premier League leading run scorersIPL 2026IPL 2026 most runsIPL 2026 Orange Cap standingsKL Rahul 4th spotOrange Cap top 10 listSai Sudharsan Orange CapShubman Gill run tallyVaibhav Sooryavanshi strike rateVirat Kohli IPL 2026 runs

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 17 After DC vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 4th Spot | Check Top 10 List
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