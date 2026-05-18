Premier League Results: Manchester United Edge Nottingham Forest; Newcastle United Push West Ham United Closer To Relegation | Bruno Fernandes Equals Historic Assist Record And More

The English Premier League action brought huge drama across England as the eagerly awaited 37th-round fixtures were played out over the 17th and 18th of May 2026. With the historic season nearing its absolute conclusion, several giants of the game participated in the enthralling action to decide either their European qualification or survival in England’s top division. Manchester United just went through a titanic fight against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, as it turned into a goal blizzard, while Newcastle United was completely in command against West Ham United at St James Park, resulting in a huge relegation scare.

Premier League Matchday 37 Weekend Results

Manchester United Vs Nottingham Forest 3-2 Manchester United secure third-place finish Newcastle United Vs West Ham United 3 – 1 West Ham United slide into deep relegation trouble Leeds United Vs Brighton 1 – 0 Leeds United secure dramatic late victory Brentford Vs Crystal Palace 2 – 2 London rivals split points after intense draw Everton Vs Sunderland 1 – 3 Sunderland dominated the away match at Goodison Park

Manchester United Edge Nottingham Forest In Old Trafford Thriller

On an historic night at Old Trafford, Manchester United clinched a very exciting 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. England defender Luke Shaw gave the home side the lead, but a goal from Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo sealed the three invaluable points, and Forest fought gamely, but United kept their cool. The moment of the game belonged solely to Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, who achieved his 20th assist of the season to match the legendary single-season Premier League record.

Newcastle United Push West Ham United Closer To Relegation Disaster

Newcastle United crushed West Ham’s survival hopes with a solid 3-1 win at St James’ Park. Nick Woltemade got Newcastle off to a great start with a sharp opener, and then William Osula stole the show, scoring twice in the second half. Taty Castellanos gave West Ham a bit of hope with a nice goal, but honestly, it was too little, too late. Now, with just one game left, West Ham looks stuck in the relegation zone and running out of options.

Leeds United shocks Brighton With Dramatic Injury Time Winner

Leeds United stunned everyone on Matchday 37, grabbing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brighton at Elland Road. For most of the game, it looked like neither team would break through; both defences stood strong, and chances were few and far between. But then, in stoppage time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up and slammed home the winner, sending the stadium into chaos. Brighton’s hopes for European football took a big hit with this loss, while Leeds fans had plenty to cheer about after such a dramatic finish.

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