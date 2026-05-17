Conor McGregor Next UFC Fight Confirmed: Opponent, Fight Date, Fans Reaction And Last Fight Details

Finally, the long-deferred thrill climax has arrived for global fans. The undisputed world sensation Conor McGregor has now made his imminent octagon return official. UFC President Dana White has announced that the retired former two-division kingpin will return at UFC 329 against 12-time UFC world champion striker, the legendary 145 and 155-pounder Max Holloway, on 11th July 2026 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The spectacular welterweight competition marks a watershed in the sport after nearly five years of a decade-long hiatus from a crippling leg injury.

Conor McGregor Next Fight: Opponent, UFC Return Date And Venue

The Irish fighter will step into the octagon to battle it out with the fan favourite Max Holloway in a rematch that has been completely hyped for years now. This historic match-up is the main event for the magnificent UFC 529 during the grand International Fight Week. The world-famous show is scheduled to take place exclusively on Saturday, 11th July 2026, at the brilliant T-Mobile Arena in the city of Las Vegas. The fight between these prolific striking artists will have the true welterweight title contender on the line.

Conor McGregor’s Last UFC Fight: What Happened Against Dustin Poirier In 2021?

Conor stepped inside the competitive octagon at UFC 264 back in July 2021, just pieces for Dustin Poirier. But it was an absolute disaster for him. The match, one of the most highly touted rematches in UFC history, was stopped when McGregor suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury, fracturing the upper third of his tibia and fibula at the very end of the first round. The fight was ruled a doctor stoppage TKO victory for Poirier, and Conor was pushed into massive surgeries and a 5-year recovery time frame.

Fans React As Conor McGregor Starts Trash Talk Immediately After Fight Announcement

Following the official confirmation from Dana White, McGregor quickly fired out on social media, doing what he does best. The former lightweight king took to blows with an almighty crushing storm of his classic trash talk, set to mercilessly flatten Holloway and confidently rewrite the illustrious history books. Worldwide MMA fans went into absolute meltdown on social media platforms as fervent followers inundated the posts with wildly enthusiastic remarks, highly lauding the return of the ultimate crowd-pleasing showman.

King CONOR MCGREGOR returns to the world he owns 👑 pic.twitter.com/VJ092yn0Ls — FENERLİ CONOR (@sessizlafi) May 17, 2026

Conor McGregor UFC Record And Career Stats Ahead Of His Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor begins his highly anticipated return fight with an extremely impressive record of 22- 6 in the professional mixed martial arts circuit. With an extremely feared and dangerous reputation and a lethal left hand, he has amassed an astonishing 19 wins, coming from a knockout of an opponent. As the first-ever simultaneous two-division champion in promotion history, his biggest fight is yet to come.

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