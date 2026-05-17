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Home > Sports News > PBKS vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return For Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala? | Check Predicted XIs For Today’s IPL Match

PBKS vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return For Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala? | Check Predicted XIs For Today’s IPL Match

PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a much-awaited IPL 2026 clash at Dharamshala, with major focus on the fitness status of England and RCB opener Phil Salt. While Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS are desperately trying to halt a five-match losing streak, Virat Kohli-starrer RCB head into the contest looking to seal IPL 2026 playoff qualification. Check RCB vs PBKS predicted playing XIs, injury updates and more.

Phil Salt and Arshdeep Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Phil Salt and Arshdeep Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 13:35 IST

PBKS vs RCB Injury News: Punjab Kings turn hosts as Royal Challengers Bengaluru make the travel to Himachal Pradesh. PBKS come into this game in desperate need of a win. Having lost their last five games, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit, despite a successful start, now find themselves in a position where they need to win two games to qualify. Meanwhile, RCB comes into this game needing a win to qualify and further strengthen their grasp over the top two spots in the IPL 2026 points table. The defending champions come into this game with their own problems pertaining to the opening partnership. 

PBKS vs RCB: Will Phil Salt play today’s IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens?

Phil Salt has been a huge miss at the top of the order for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since he suffered a finger injury. He has been replaced by Jacob Bethell; however, the young left-handed batter has not been able to find any success. In six games, the 22-year-old has scored only 85 runs, averaging less than 15 while striking at 121. He has been one of the poor performers for the defending champions this season. As RCB approach the business end of the tournament, the defending champions might be looking at a possible replacement. 

PBKS vs RCB: Latest update on Phil Salt injury

Phil Salt, who started with RCB in 2025 and went on to win two IPL trophies in two straight seasons with two separate teams, KKR and RCB, had a very promising role in the team’s success. He was sidelined due to an injury after playing six games this season, where he was thrilled on the field and had a promising start with the bat. During the game against the Delhi Capitals, he suffered a finger injury. His English teammate Jacob Bethell was picked as an opener alongside Virat Kohli when he returned to England for additional evaluation and treatment of his condition. But Bethell hasn’t been able to fire as well as he could. 

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PBKS vs RCB: Will Arshdeep Singh be dropped for today’s IPL 2026 match?

Arshdeep Singh has been involved in some off-the-field controversies in recent times. The left-arm pacer passed on some racist remarks towards Tilak Varma right before the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash. To make matters worse, Tilak was named the player of the match as PBKS lost their fifth game on the trot. Given the off-field conversations following him, it might not be a bad idea to give him a break and let some pressure off him.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh; Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood; Impact Player: Rasikh Salam Dar

Also Read: PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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PBKS vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return For Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala? | Check Predicted XIs For Today’s IPL Match
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PBKS vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return For Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala? | Check Predicted XIs For Today’s IPL Match
PBKS vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return For Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala? | Check Predicted XIs For Today’s IPL Match
PBKS vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return For Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala? | Check Predicted XIs For Today’s IPL Match
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