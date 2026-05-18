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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’

IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’

Watch the viral video of Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta and skipper Shreyas Iyer having a highly intense conversation after their heartbreaking IPL 2026 defeat against RCB in Dharamshala.

IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’ (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’ (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 10:41 IST

Cricket fans can’t stop talking after a wild scene unfolded in Dharamshala on Sunday night, 17 May, 2026. Right after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Punjab Kings by 23 runs, a video started making the rounds online. This time, it showed Preity Zinta, one of the Punjab team’s owners, and captain Shreyas Iyer in a pretty intense exchange. That short clip has set off a flood of rumours about what’s really going on inside the team. With their sixth straight loss, people are dissecting every frame, looking for signs of tension or unhappiness from the management about how things have played out on the field.

Viral Video Shows Preity Zinta And Shreyas Iyer In Intense Post Match Discussion

Videos all over social media show Preity Zinta having what looks like a pretty intense conversation with captain Shreyas Iyer on the ground. People noticed how serious they seemed, both gesturing wildly as they talked about the match. Nobody actually knows what was said; there’s no audio, but fans are convinced Preity was grilling Shreyas about some tactical mistakes during the run chase. That short exchange has already set off a wave of captaincy rumours online, with everyone buzzing about possible big changes coming for the franchise.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Outclass Punjab Kings In High Scoring Dharamshala Encounter

All the talk started because the Punjab Kings really let their fans down at their second home. Royal Challengers Bengaluru set the bar high, racking up 222 for 4. Venkatesh Iyer was on fire with an unbeaten 73, and Virat Kohli looked smooth as ever, scoring 58. Then, when Punjab came in to bat, they just crumbled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing ripped through the top order early on. Shashank Singh tried his best, blasting 56 off just 27 balls, but it wasn’t enough. Punjab Kings ran out of time and firepower, ending up at 199 for 8 after 20 overs.

What Is The Road To Playoffs For Punjab Kings After Heavy RCB Defeat?

Losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has left the franchise stunned, as their playoff dreams are now hanging by a thread. With every point slipping away, the Punjab Kings find their path tangled as their knockout entry now depends on others’ failures. Every single one of their next matches must end in big victories, just enough to boost that fragile net run rate. Other strong sides will have to stumble too, if there’s any hope left at all. Tension grips the team tightly, visible even beyond the field. 

Also Read – Premier League Results: Manchester United Edge Nottingham Forest; Newcastle United Push West Ham United Closer To Relegation | Bruno Fernandes Equals Historic Assist Record And More

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IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’
Tags: Dharamshala Cricket StadiumDharamshala Match HighlightsFan Speculationipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 playoffsipl fightPBKS Vs RCB Post Match Viral VideoPost Match Conversationpreity zintaPreity Zinta Shreyas Iyer videopunjab kingsPunjab Kings Playoffs QualificationRoyal Challengers Bengalurushreyas iyerShreyas Iyer Preity Zinta ConversationTwitter TrendsViral IPL Video

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IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’

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IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’
IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’
IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’
IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Viral Chat With Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Loss to RCB Has Fans Asking — ‘Another Sanjiv Goenka Moment?’

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