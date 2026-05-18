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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Forecast for Today 18 May 2026: Look up the weather forecast for Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur. Get weather alerts from IMD, temperature, humidity information, and timings of sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset.

Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 11:20 IST

The current weather update from Kerala indicates humid weather, cloudy conditions, light rainfall activities, and scattered thunderstorms in many districts of the state. According to the IMD, several districts in Kerala might face an unstable pre-monsoon climate during the next few days. Weather experts suggest that the presence of moisture-laden winds blowing from the Arabian Sea region is responsible for the rising levels of humidity in coastal areas, whereas atmospheric changes have caused rainfall and thunderstorms in several cities.

Weather in Kochi today

➜ Temperature: 26°C – 32°C
➜ Current Weather: Humidity, clouds, and rain showers
➜ Sunrise: 05:59 AM
➜ Sunset: 06:39 PM
➜ Moonrise: 11:10 PM
➜ Moonset: 09:32 AM

Kochi is likely to experience occasional rains, humid conditions, and heavy clouds.

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Weather in Thiruvananthapuram today

➜ Temperature: 25°C – 33°C
➜ Current Weather: Warm, scattered thunderstorms
➜ Sunrise: 05:57 AM
➜ Sunset: 06:31 PM
➜ Moonrise: 10:58 PM
➜ Moonset: 09:18 AM

The capital city may experience cloudy skies, scattered thunderstorms during the evening.

Weather in Kozhikode today

➜ Temperature: 24°C – 31°C
➜ Current Weather: Rainy with cool wind
➜ Sunrise: 06:03 AM
➜ Sunset: 06:42 PM
➜ Moonrise: 11:16 PM
➜ Moonset: 09:40 AM

Northeastern parts of the state will remain under active rainfall and gusty wind conditions.

Weather in Thrissur today

➜ Temperature: 25°C – 32°C
➜ Current Weather: Cloudy with showers
➜ Sunrise: 06:00 AM
➜ Sunset: 06:38 PM
➜ Moonrise: 11:08 PM
➜ Moonset: 09:28 AM

Thrissur is likely to have cooler night temperatures owing to increased cloud cover and rainfall in neighboring districts.

Weather Today in Kannur

➜ Temperature: 24°C – 31°C
➜ Current Weather: Moderate rain with overcast conditions
➜ Sunrise: 06:05 AM
➜ Sunset: 06:44 PM
➜ Moonrise: 11:19 PM
➜ Moonset: 09:44 AM

Kannur will experience moderate rain accompanied by occasional thunderstorms in the evening.

IMD Weather Warnings For Kerala

There have been several warnings by the IMD for Kerala:

➜ Moderate rainfall is expected in isolated districts.
➜ There can be thunderstorms with lightning in coastal areas.
➜ Humidity is increasing near the Arabian sea.
➜ Gusty winds can occur in the evening.
➜ There could be waterlogging in urban low-lying areas.

People have been advised to take precautionary measures like fisherman in the coastal areas.

How Weather Can Impact Daily life Activities in Kerala

➜ Rainfall activity can impact outdoor activities and road traffic.
➜ Roads can become slippery, causing delays in traffic in coastal cities.
➜ Flight and train journeys could experience delays during thunderstorms.
➜ Humidity is high; it will make the climate unbearable during the day.
➜ People have been asked to carry umbrellas and stay indoors during lightning activity.

Kerala Weather Outlook for Next Two Weeks

Meteorologists expect Kerala to see erratic pre-monsoon weather conditions in the coming fortnight.

➜ Expected temperatures within 24°C to 33°C range
➜ Likely presence of moderate rain in many districts
➜ Probable increase in thunderstorms in the evenings
➜ Expected humidity levels higher than normal
➜ Intensity of rain may rise by late May

Also read: Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: IMD Kerala ForecastKerala rain alertKerala Thunderstorm Newskerala weather newsKerala weather updatekochi weather today

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Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
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