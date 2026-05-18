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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Today’s Weather Forecast (18-05-2026): See weather forecast for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, including heat warnings from IMD, temperature levels, time of sunrise and sunset, time of moonrise and moonset.

Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 10:56 IST

People residing in Delhi are anticipated to witness yet another intensely hot day on May 18 as per the weather forecast issued by the IMD which states that very hot and dry conditions can be seen prevailing in the nation’s capital city. As per the latest weather report, the maximum temperature will hover around 44 degrees centigrade, whereas the minimum temperature will stand at 26 degrees centigrade. With temperatures soaring high, people are anticipated to face tough conditions, especially in the afternoon when the heat intensity is estimated to become higher. Though strong winds blowing on the surface level during morning time will make their appearance, yet meteorologists are not expecting any significant respite for the prevailing heatwave like situation.

Weather of Delhi

Temperatures: 31°C – 43°C
Real Time Weather: Hot with dust-filled winds; there could be thunderstorms.
Sunrise Time: 05:31 AM
Sunset Time: 07:09 PM
Time of Moon Rise: 10:58 PM
Time of Moon Set: 08:18 AM

There are continued heatwave like conditions prevailing in Delhi today, particularly in afternoons with temperatures going up to 44°C in some places.

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Noida Weather Forecast for Today

Temperature: 27°C – 43°C
Present Weather Condition: Extremely hot with strong winds and foggy environment
Sunrise: 05:29 AM
Sunset: 07:07 PM
Moonrise: 10:55 PM
Moonset: 08:15 AM

Noida might still face dry weather along with warmer night-time temperature and windy conditions.

Gurugram Weather Forecast for Today

Temperature: 26°C – 44°C
Present Weather Condition: Very hot with dusty environment
Sunrise: 05:32 AM
Sunset: 07:10 PM
Moonrise: 11:01 PM
Moonset: 08:21 AM

The area of Gurugram is still experiencing heatwaves due to increased temperatures that affect outdoor activities and commutation on a day-to-day basis.

Ghaziabad Weather Forecast

Temperature: 27° – 43°C
Current Weather Condition: Dry heat with windy afternoons
Sunrise: 05:30 AM
Sunset: 07:08 PM
Moonrise: 10:56 PM
Moonset: 08:16 AM

The city of Ghaziabad might experience extremely hot daytime but windy evening could provide a slight relief in heat.

Faridabad Weather Today

Temperature: 27°C – 44°C
Current Weather: Warm and humid with dusty winds
Sunrise: 05:33 AM
Sunset: 07:09 PM
Moonrise: 10:59 PM
Moonset: 08:19 AM

Faridabad is still seeing increased temperatures with humidity and high surface winds influencing its weather.

IMD Weather Warnings for Delhi-NCR Region

According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwaves warnings have been raised in the Delhi NCR region and surrounding areas. As per IMD’s predictions:

➜ Heatwave-like situations may persist in Delhi NCR region
➜ Dusty winds can be anticipated during afternoons
➜ Thunderstorms may occur during the late evening period
➜ Warm night temperatures will prevail through the week
➜ Outdoors should not be exposed during peak afternoon hours

Residents have been cautioned to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid outdoor activities when it is extremely hot.

15-day forecast for Delhi-NCR Region

 Weather experts think that Delhi NCR could continue experiencing unstable pre-monsoon weather during the next few days.

➜Temperature would range from 26°C to 44°C
➜Heat wave might prevail in many areas
➜Chances of thunderstorms could rise in the evening
➜Strong winds might provide respite in some areas
➜Pre-monsoon weather activity would intensify towards late May

Also read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: Delhi weather todayDelhi-NCR weather updateheatwave news indiaIMD heatwave alertindia weather forecastnoida gurugram weather

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Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

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